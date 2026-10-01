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Winter Efteling

Winter Efteling

Winter Efteling

Winter Efteling

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Europalaan 1, 5171 KW Kaatsheuvel
Various prices

Add some magic to your winter at the dazzling Winter Efteling! Enter the enchanted kingdom and take in the breathtaking sights all around you.

Winter Efteling  - the fairytale wonderland in the Netherlands

The fairytale wonderland of the Efteling is a marvellous sight to behold during the winter days and the long winter evenings. Decorations with thousands of lights, heart-warming bonfires and special attractions add even more magic to the beautiful theme park.

Highlights of Winter Efteling

In the World of Wonders at the Winter Efteling, you can glide over the ice rink with your loved one and at the Ice Place, you can sledge down the hill accompanied by howls of joy. Along with the winter garden that has festive food and entertainment, thousands of twinkling lights will guide you through a world where fairy tales come to life. Find your way past snow-covered fir trees and cosily lit houses to the delightful squares full of joyful sounds.

Every day, the winter garden will feature extra entertainment and festive musical performances. Fay the Fee and Pinocchio will try to make it snow while Pardoes the Magic Jester and Princess Pardijn welcome children into the sleigh. Wintery snacks, Belgian waffles, soups and hot chocolate milk can be bought at stalls all around the park. You can also catch Aquanara, the largest water show in Europe, to round off a very exciting visit to the Winter Efteling.

Evening specials

In the evening, the attraction of Villa Volta changes into a giant optical illusion. Raveleijn, a park show with horses and ravens, becomes extra exciting with spectacular fires and lights. Around 200 fountains, scattered around the grounds, will bring attractions to life with music, fire and light effects.

Book your tickets

There are different package deals available on the Efteling website, such as dinner deals and accommodation deals. Check out the Winter Efteling deals and book the package that best suits you and your family. Book your Winter Efteling tickets, show up at your chosen time slot and let the magic begin.

Efteling is located in the province of Brabant in the south of the Netherlands. The nearest Dutch cities are Tilburg, Den BoschMaastricht and Eindhoven. Winter Efteling is fun to check out on a family outing during the school holidays or as a winter activity with friends or coworkers.

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