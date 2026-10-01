Add some magic to your winter at the dazzling Winter Efteling! Enter the enchanted kingdom and take in the breathtaking sights all around you.

Winter Efteling - the fairytale wonderland in the Netherlands

The fairytale wonderland of the Efteling is a marvellous sight to behold during the winter days and the long winter evenings. Decorations with thousands of lights, heart-warming bonfires and special attractions add even more magic to the beautiful theme park.

Highlights of Winter Efteling

In the World of Wonders at the Winter Efteling, you can glide over the ice rink with your loved one and at the Ice Place, you can sledge down the hill accompanied by howls of joy. Along with the winter garden that has festive food and entertainment, thousands of twinkling lights will guide you through a world where fairy tales come to life. Find your way past snow-covered fir trees and cosily lit houses to the delightful squares full of joyful sounds.

Every day, the winter garden will feature extra entertainment and festive musical performances. Fay the Fee and Pinocchio will try to make it snow while Pardoes the Magic Jester and Princess Pardijn welcome children into the sleigh. Wintery snacks, Belgian waffles, soups and hot chocolate milk can be bought at stalls all around the park. You can also catch Aquanara, the largest water show in Europe, to round off a very exciting visit to the Winter Efteling.