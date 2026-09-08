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Living in the Netherlands often comes with a shared frustration: spending months on apps or in traditional classrooms, only to freeze up the moment a real-life conversation begins. The next IamExpat Webinar on September 22 explores why adult learners hit this specific wall when trying to speak Dutch. Hosted by language experts Sofia Karfi and Anneta Geels from Language and Motivation, the session aims to demonstrate that outdated teaching methods, rather than a lack of talent or motivation, are the real barrier. Register now. Sign up for free! Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar! Date: September 22, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: Speaking Dutch: Why most expats struggle and what actually works

Presenters: Sofia Karfi and Anneta Geels, language experts at Language and Motivation

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup. Understanding vs. speaking: Why standard courses fall short Understanding spoken Dutch comes relatively quickly to many internationals but actively speaking it remains a major hurdle. Traditional instruction often overemphasises rigid grammar lists and passive learning, leaving adults overthinking every sentence instead of communicating naturally.

In this practical one-hour session, Sofia Karfi and Anneta Geels will examine what successful Dutch learners do differently and demonstrate how the F.A.S.T. method helps non-natives build lasting speaking confidence. Sign up for this webinar to understand: Why adults can learn Dutch successfully at any age.

Why speaking Dutch often feels much harder than understanding it.

The four most common mistakes that keep learners stuck.

Why pronunciation and speaking practice are the keys to greater confidence.

What successful Dutch learners do differently.

How the F.A.S.T. method helps adults make faster and more sustainable progress. Discover what actually works and start speaking Dutch with confidence by signing up for this free webinar on Tuesday, September 22 at 7pm! About the presenters Sofia Karfi is the founder of Language and Motivation and brings 17 years of teaching experience to adult language acquisition. She created the school's F.A.S.T. method to help internationals master Dutch, German and French efficiently, equipping non-native speakers with practical strategies to achieve high CEFR levels without endless grammar drills. Anneta Geels is an experienced Dutch language teacher at Language and Motivation specialising in adult education. She has guided hundreds of expats through the friction of daily conversation in the Netherlands, focusing on practical pronunciation, active vocabulary retention, and real-world speaking confidence.

Register for the webinar Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the BigMarker website to sign up there. How does it work? Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.