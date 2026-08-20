Anna Fedorova plays Grieg with Sinfonia Rotterdam this autumn

Bookmark

This autumn, one of the most acclaimed pianists of her generation comes to the Netherlands for a series of concerts with Sinfonia Rotterdam. Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova joins the orchestra for Grieg’s much-loved Piano Concerto, as part of a colourful programme featuring music by Debussy, Grieg and Bizet. From September 17 to October 3, Sinfonia Rotterdam will perform in Haarlem, The Hague, Oss, Terneuzen and Rotterdam, giving audiences across the Netherlands the opportunity to experience Fedorova’s captivating playing live. An international piano star Anna Fedorova has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, from Carnegie Hall in New York and the Royal Albert Hall in London to Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, where she has appeared more than 45 times. Her performances are known for combining impressive virtuosity with poetic sensitivity and emotional depth. She has also reached an enormous international audience online. Her performance of Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto has been viewed more than 46 million times on YouTube, making it a favourite among classical music lovers around the world.

This autumn, Fedorova turns her attention to another great Romantic masterpiece: Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Image credit: Eduardus Lee From Norway with passion From its dramatic opening chords to its lyrical melodies and exhilarating finale, Grieg’s Piano Concerto is one of the most recognisable and beloved works in the piano repertoire. Written when the Norwegian composer was just 25, it combines dazzling virtuosity with warm Romantic melodies and echoes of Norwegian folk music. The piano takes centre stage, but is constantly in conversation with the orchestra, creating moments that range from intimate and delicate to powerful and exhilarating.

With Fedorova at the piano and Sinfonia Rotterdam conducted by chief conductor Conrad van Alphen, audiences can expect a performance filled with energy, lyricism and Romantic intensity. French colours and youthful brilliance The concert opens in an entirely different musical world with Debussy’s Clair de lune. Originally written for solo piano, this famous piece is heard here in André Caplet’s delicate orchestral arrangement. Its dreamy atmosphere and subtle orchestral colours provide a beautiful contrast to the passion of Grieg’s concerto. After the interval, Sinfonia Rotterdam performs Georges Bizet’s First Symphony. Bizet composed the work while still a teenager, but it was never performed during his lifetime and remained virtually unknown until it was rediscovered decades later.