Liberation Day (Bevrijdingsdag) takes place each year on May 5, the day after Remembrance Day (Dodenherdenking). It is a celebration of the Netherlands being freed from Nazi occupation after World War II.

Nowadays, Liberation Day is a day of national observance, but every five years it’s celebrated as a public holiday, with schools and businesses closed throughout the country. In 2026, it's not a public holiday, but a day of national observance.

May 5: Liberation Day in the Netherlands

In May 1945, Canadian, British, Polish, American, Belgian, Dutch and Czech servicemen liberated the eastern and northern parts of the Netherlands, having entered the country from the east. Other parts of the country were liberated by the British Second Army, which was made up of British, Polish, American and French soldiers. It was declared fully liberated on May 5, 1945.

Initially, it was commemorated and celebrated every five years, but since 1990, it has become a yearly event on the Dutch calendar.