Musicals, movies and videogames! SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw

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Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of classic musicals, movies and videogames! A Night on Broadway (July 2) Photo: Romy Treebusch Enjoy A Night on Broadway, with classics featuring timeless hits from An American in Paris, South Pacific, My Fair Lady and West Side Story. Get ready for an unforgettable New York evening with two Dutch stars: the versatile and adventurous soprano Laetitia Gerards and singer-musical actor Milan van Waardenburg, known for his roles in Les Misérables and more. Philzuid orchestra, under the baton of conductor Duncan Ward, brings the heart of New York to Amsterdam, offering musical hits such as Just You Wait, Si vous aimez les poitrines, and I Feel Pretty. "It’s wonderful to give more than just my voice; the theatrical aspect is just as important," says Laetitia Gerards. The versatile soprano will perform alongside Milan van Waardenburg, who made a lasting impression in Les Misérables in London, singing several iconic duets, such as Tonight and I Got Rhythm. Videogames in Concert - from World of Warcraft to Zelda (July 13) Under the direction of Irish conductor and composer Eímear Noone, the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie brings to life the music of countless game classics, including Noone’s own compositions from World of Warcraft. Call of Duty, Tetris, Final Fantasy VII, and Fortnite - they’re all part of this extraordinary evening. And more!

Game studios are increasingly recognising the crucial role music plays in the immersive digital worlds they create. Iconic soundtracks from game classics like The Legend of Zelda and Fortnite are unforgettable, as millions of gamers are swept away by the soundscapes and songs that guide them through the virtual universes of their favourite games. Eímear Noone is known for her compositions for games such as World of Warcraft, Starcraft II and Diablo III. Her work is renowned for its emotional and cinematic qualities, shifting seamlessly from grand and sweeping to intimate and delicate. A trailblazer as one of the first female conductors in a male-dominated industry, she also made history as the first female conductor to perform at the Academy Awards. Photo: Steve Humphreys A Night at the Oscars (August 25) From The Godfather to Titanic: experience a magical evening of Hollywood’s most beloved music during A Night at the Oscars. The programme rolls out the red carpet for vocalist Mary Carewe, conductor Nicholas Milton and the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie. They will enchant you with music from Oscar-winning film classics such as The Godfather, Star Wars, Frozen, Titanic and Skyfall. This concert has something for every film lover.

On this festive evening, iconic film scores beloved by millions worldwide will be brought to life. The diversity of the films is matched by the rich variety of their soundtracks. Even the famous 20th Century Fox Fanfare, the opening theme of countless classic films, will take centre stage. British vocalist Mary Carewe will sing iconic songs by legends like Adele, Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland. Leading the orchestra is Australian conductor Nicholas Milton, renowned for his charismatic stage presence and powerful renditions of popular works. He is one of the most prominent Australian conductors and the only one ever nominated for a Grammy. Photo: Christoph Mischke Please note: the music will be performed, but the films themselves will not be shown during the concert.