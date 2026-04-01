Storytelling in April at Theater Bellevue

Storytelling is as old as humanity itself - older even than theatre. And even now, in a world where information moves at lightning speed, stories remain essential. They add depth, interpretation, and connection, something the present moment needs more than ever. Get tickets to Storytelling in April!

Come together and listen to stories in Amsterdam

This year, April and a little bit of March belong to the storytellers. To a forgetful stork making its way to earth. To a woman who may or may not be Britney Spears. To love songs, lullabies, inherited darkness, and voices that deserve to be heard.

As programmer Mirte Hartland puts it: "Storytelling takes you back to the source of what makes a good story. All a story needs is itself and a good storyteller. And that's universal - stories are told all over the world, on the street, in living rooms, at parties. And everywhere, an exciting story is immediately recognised."

Come, take a seat, and listen. Storytelling in April is a collaboration between Theater Bellevue, Mezrab and the Amsterdam Fringe Festival. All shows are in English.