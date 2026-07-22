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Jeugdvakantieland - holiday activities for kids at Ahoy Rotterdam

Jeugdvakantieland - holiday activities for kids at Ahoy Rotterdam

Jeugdvakantieland - holiday activities for kids at Ahoy Rotterdam

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Ahoy, Ahoyweg 10 3084 BA Rotterdam
Tickets from 10 euros

The famous venue, Ahoy, in Rotterdam will be offering all kinds of activities for kids on August 10-21, 2026. Children interested in drawing, painting, crafts, clowns, theatre, go-karting, bouncy castles and water games will love Jeugdvakantieland (Youth holiday land). One of the attractions is the biggest bouncy castle in the Netherlands.

Summer fun for children of all ages at Ahoy in Rotterdam

Jeugdvakantieland has been around for over 60 years, bringing summer fun to children in Rotterdam for generations, from toddlers to pre-teens.

Here are some of the things you can find at the event:

  • Drumming classes
  • Roller-skating
  • Snorkelling
  • Drawing and painting
  • Face-painting
  • Culinary arts
  • Theatre and dance
  • Arcade games
  • Technology

Activities are in Dutch, so it’s perfect for international children who are learning the language or who are looking to improve their Dutch. If little or no Dutch is spoken at home, then this is a great way for school-age children to brush up on their language skills during the school holidays. Jeugdvakantieland brings four weeks of learning, entertainment and fun, for just 10,35 euros per child per visit.

Plan your child's visit to Jeugdvakantieland

Here are the dates, times and ticket details of Jeugdvakantieland:

  • Dates: August 10-21, 2026
  • Times: 10am-4pm
  • Tickets: starting from 10 euros

Browse the Jeugdvakantieland website for more information and to book tickets for you and your child.

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