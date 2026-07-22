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Roffa Mon Amour Open-Air Cinema Rotterdam

Roffa Mon Amour Open-Air Cinema Rotterdam

Image credit: Klarka Batek

Roffa Mon Amour Open-Air Cinema Rotterdam

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BRUTUS, Keileweg 10-18, 3029 BS, Rotterdam
12 euros

Roffa Mon Amour will bring you outdoor film nights from August 12-23 in Rotterdam. Self-described as “eccentric”, it is an interesting melting pot of eclectic films from all over the world, all shown in the open air.

Old films, new films, art-house films, cult films - there are so many genres and kinds to appeal to all tastes, no matter how unusual. All the films have English subtitles, making them ideal for expats.

Roffa Mon AmourImage credit: Roffa Mon Amour

Open-air cinema in Rotterdam

At BRUTUS in Rotterdam, the open-air cinema will be welcoming movie lovers from far and wide. There are three main categories at this year’s Roffa Mon Amour open-air film festival.

The categories are:

New Makers

The programming always looks for films by up-and-coming directors, particularly those who have released just one or two films to date.

Cinematic Favourites

Come and see classics, things that were likely to have been on your list of things to watch. This selection of films is by more established, well-known directors, but is inextricably linked to the films by the New Makers in terms of inspiration and influence. 

Cinema Concerts

Witness live electronic acts creating a score for short films, co-curated with artists from Operator and films from Go Short. These Cinema Concerts consist of two performances. 

Roffa Mon Amour Film FestImage credit: Klarka Batek

Getting to Roffa Mon Amour open-air cinema

All the films are being screened at the BRUTUS art centre in Rotterdam, which is a 10-minute walk from Marconiplein metro station.

You can purchase tickets and explore the entire program on the Roffa Mon Amour website.

Roffa Mon Amour HeadphonesImage credit: Roffa Mon Amour

Roffa Mon Amour RotterdamImage credit: Nina Hauser

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