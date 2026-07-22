Roffa Mon Amour Open-Air Cinema Rotterdam

Roffa Mon Amour will bring you outdoor film nights from August 12-23 in Rotterdam. Self-described as “eccentric”, it is an interesting melting pot of eclectic films from all over the world, all shown in the open air.

Old films, new films, art-house films, cult films - there are so many genres and kinds to appeal to all tastes, no matter how unusual. All the films have English subtitles, making them ideal for expats.

Image credit: Roffa Mon Amour

Open-air cinema in Rotterdam

At BRUTUS in Rotterdam, the open-air cinema will be welcoming movie lovers from far and wide. There are three main categories at this year’s Roffa Mon Amour open-air film festival.