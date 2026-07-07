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The Rotterdam Unlimited Summer Carnival is the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands with more than 2.500 dancers, 25 carnival groups and 30 floats. An offshoot of the carnival in the Caribbean, this colourful procession sparks with the spirit of diversity in Rotterdam. Thousands of visitors come to admire the dazzling floats, the extravagant costumes and the catchy rhythms. Come and party at a Caribbean-style summer festival in the streets of multicultural Rotterdam at the 2026 Summer Carnival! Rotterdam Unlimited Summer Carnival 2026 (Zomercarnaval Rotterdam) Rotterdam Unlimited Summer Carnival 2026 is set to be an amazing one! The unmissable highlights of Rotterdam Unlimited Summer Carnival are: Royalty Election The Royalty Election is the festive kick-off for Rotterdam Unlimited Summer Carnival, and each year audiences wait in suspense to find out who will become the new Queen and King of Summer Carnival.

The chosen winner is typically prominently featured during the Summer Carnival Street Parade. For one year, they will carry the title and together act as ambassadors as the face of Rotterdam Unlimited Summer Carnival and the festival's organisers, Stichting Zomercarnaval Nederland. They will represent the event and the organisation, both within and outside the Netherlands. Photo: Salwa Afef via Shutterstock Rueda de Casino A fixture of the carnival for many years now is the Rueda de Casino. This is a group dance event, originating in Cuba, where anyone can take part! On the square outside Rotterdam Central Train Station, from 12pm to 4pm, anyone can join in the ongoing dance where you follow a dance leader and change partners on command. You don't have to have any experience, and just joining in is very much encouraged. Street Parade The highlight of Summer Carnival is undoubtedly the street parade, which takes place on July 26. Get ready for 2.500 dancers, 25 carnival groups, 25 music groups and DJs, elaborate costumes, dances and hundreds of thousands of fellow pleasure-seekers. The streets of Rotterdam are arguably livelier during Summer Carnival than at any other time of year! Later in the evening, the celebration continues with bands at the Hofplein.

Mercado In between partying and watching performances, refuel at the Mercado, where a buzzing Festival Market sells traditional dishes and drinks such as Surinamese seasoned chicken from the barbecue, Antillean sateh ku batata, tropical crushed ice and much more. The market doesn’t just sell food: check out the great merchandise like fashionable bags, accessories, fancy gadgets and vintage clothing! Photo: Bas Rabeling via Shutterstock Pre-parties and After-parties Do not miss the big after-parties that follow the day's free events. Tickets this year start from 6,50 euros, and the parties take place in either Club Sahara or Poppodium Annabel. These events will keep the beats going long into the night. Origins of the Summer Carnival in Rotterdam Taking place since 1984, the Rotterdam Unlimited Summer Carnival, or Zomercarnaval Rotterdam in Dutch, zeroes in on the multicultural make-up of the city to activate the cherished Caribbean and Latin American tradition.