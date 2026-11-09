Haarlem Christmas Market
Haarlem Christmas Market
With a cosy and festive vibe, the Haarlem Christmas Market might just put a little jingle in your step and get you into the holiday spirit. Get ready to do some Christmas shopping!
A Christmas Market in the heart of Haarlem
The Haarlem Christmas Market is a fantastic occasion where around 350 stalls are laid out throughout the heart of the city, coming together in 12 locations, including the Grote Markt, to form one of the most celebrated Christmas events in the Netherlands.
The Haarlem Christmas Market will take place from December 11-13, 2026 in the historic city centre. The market is open 10.30am-8pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10.30am-7pm on Sunday. Entry is free.
Haarlem Christmas Market venues
- Grote Markt
- Kruisstraat
- Krocht
- Nieuwe Groenmarkt
- Zijlstraat
- Riviervismarkt
- Klokhuisplein
- Oude Groenmarkt
- Kleine Houtstraat
- Schagchelstraat
- Anegang
- Koningstraat
- Botermarkt
- Gierstraat
- Grote Houtstraat
Haarlem is a particularly good place to host a market thanks to its beauty, neat size and pedestrian-friendly streets. The quality of the items being sold is of an impressively high standard, with lots of handmade crafts and artisan foods. There is also an extensive entertainment programme with plenty of performances to create a festive atmosphere.
Most performances take place on Saturday and Sunday, both indoors and outdoors, so Friday is a good day to browse the stalls at a calmer pace. Children can enjoy a family attraction on the Grote Markt and have their photo taken with Santa Claus.
Winter events in the Netherlands
The Netherlands has many winter events on offer. Other popular Christmas-related fairs include Castle Christmas Fair, Valkenburg Christmas Market and Magical Maastricht.
Plan your visit to the Haarlem Christmas Market
Plan your weekend with a cosy few hours with friends, family and kids at the Haarlem Christmas Market. Parking garages in the city centre fill up quickly during the market, so it's best to come by bike, train or bus. Haarlem station is about a 10-minute walk from the market, and children travel to Haarlem by bus for free during the market weekend. Keep up to date with what's going on by browsing the Haarlem Christmas Market event page.