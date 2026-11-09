With a cosy and festive vibe, the Haarlem Christmas Market might just put a little jingle in your step and get you into the holiday spirit. Get ready to do some Christmas shopping!

A Christmas Market in the heart of Haarlem

The Haarlem Christmas Market is a fantastic occasion where around 350 stalls are laid out throughout the heart of the city, coming together in 12 locations, including the Grote Markt, to form one of the most celebrated Christmas events in the Netherlands.

The Haarlem Christmas Market will take place from December 11-13, 2026 in the historic city centre. The market is open 10.30am-8pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10.30am-7pm on Sunday. Entry is free.

Haarlem Christmas Market venues

Grote Markt

Kruisstraat

Krocht

Nieuwe Groenmarkt

Zijlstraat

Riviervismarkt

Klokhuisplein

Oude Groenmarkt

Kleine Houtstraat

Schagchelstraat

Anegang

Koningstraat

Botermarkt

Gierstraat

Grote Houtstraat

Haarlem is a particularly good place to host a market thanks to its beauty, neat size and pedestrian-friendly streets. The quality of the items being sold is of an impressively high standard, with lots of handmade crafts and artisan foods. There is also an extensive entertainment programme with plenty of performances to create a festive atmosphere.