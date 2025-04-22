If you've been in the Netherlands for a considerable length of time, your attention is likely turned to the south of the country in the month of February: in different Dutch cities, like Maastricht, Den Bosch, Tilburg and Breda, and their surrounding towns and villages, there is unparalleled camaraderie, entertainment and excitement during carnival (or carnaval) celebrations.

Carnival season in the Netherlands is one of a kind! Expats in Eindhoven can expect exciting times during the pre-Lent celebrations that take over the city for a few days, complete with bright colours, novelty costumes, parade floats, marching bands, drinking and dancing to loud, boisterous music.

Eindhoven becomes Lampegat for carnaval

Head to Eindhoven during the carnival celebrations and you'll see crowds of people from near and far dressed in all kinds of colourful costumes and greeting each other with the special greeting "salaai" especially for the occasion. The message of carnival is that fun prevails and seriousness is suspended, so, in that spirit, the city is nicknamed Lampegat for the duration of the fun festivities.

The first day of carnival traditionally took place exactly six weeks before Easter Sunday, but nowadays die-hard carnival partygoers in Eindhoven begin on the Friday before and that tradition has stuck. There are even unofficial celebratory events that take place before Friday, which you can check out on the Lampegat event page, but below we'll introduce you to the main ones.