Connect with Holland Expat Center South and their official partners at the Brabant International Expo at Eindhoven City Hall. No pre-booking is needed and entrance is free!

Attend Brabant International Expo in Eindhoven for free

The second edition of the Brabant International Expo will take place on April 5, 2025! During this event, Eindhoven’s City Hall will be turned into a vibrant international hub!

This is a great opportunity for the international community to connect with both Holland Expat Center South’s official partners, as well as social and cultural partner organisations in the region.

Everyone is welcome

Whether you are a new resident or have lived in the Eindhoven region for many years, you are sure to find useful information at this event! From real estate agents and mortgage advisors to language schools and international communities – there will be something for everyone!