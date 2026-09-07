Cinekid Festival - the world's largest film festival for kids

Every year during the autumn school holidays, Cinekid Festival for kids aged four to 14 takes place. It's the world's largest film festival for kids! This year there's a wide variety of films and fun programmes available in the main location in Pathé Amsterdam Noord, as well as events taking place in different Dutch cities.

Introducing young people to film and media

Based at Pathé Amsterdam Noord in Amsterdam but branching out to many other cinemas in the Netherlands and accessible via streaming, Cinekid Festival introduces young people to the media industry through fun movies and activities. Over 100 special films, documentaries and television programmes are presented, and many other activities pop up, too.

A digital playground for kids

The MediaLab is a digital playground where children can experiment with innovative tools to create games, installations and apps themselves. Other workshops and masterclasses go into all the aspects of making film, from acting to presenting. There will be plenty of films and programmes for non-Dutch speakers.

Photo credit: courtesy of CineKid