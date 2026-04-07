Cherry blossom season at Blossom Park in Amsterdam

Spring is one of the most beautiful times of the year in Amsterdam, with flowers and trees in bloom, from tulips to elm trees! The downside of the Amsterdam cherry blossom season is that it lasts such a short time, and it’s over before you know it.

So, get out there and enjoy the gorgeous cherry blossoms while you can! Be on the lookout for cherry blossoms in any of the Dutch cities, but for the most special spring outing of all, don't miss the cherry blossoms at Blossom Park (Bloesempark), a spectacular grove of cherry trees within the Amsterdam Forest.

Cherry Blossom season in Amsterdam

The best place to enjoy the cherry blossom season in Amsterdam is at Blossom Park in Amsterdam Forest (Amsterdamse Bos). These cherry trees were given as a gift to the city of Amsterdam by Japan in 2000. In Japanese culture, the cherry blossom, also known as Japanese sakura, is a symbol of both new beginnings and the fragility of life.

The public is welcome to make the most of the blossoming trees in the park - weather permitting! Year after year, many people come to Blossom Park specially to sit under the trees and take it all in, snap some photos, and have a picnic. It is commonly frequented by expats from Japan and many other countries, locals, tourists, bloggers, photographers, Instagrammers, and families with kids.