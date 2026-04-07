Cherry blossom season at Blossom Park in Amsterdam
Cherry blossom season at Blossom Park in Amsterdam
Spring is one of the most beautiful times of the year in Amsterdam, with flowers and trees in bloom, from tulips to elm trees! The downside of the Amsterdam cherry blossom season is that it lasts such a short time, and it’s over before you know it.
So, get out there and enjoy the gorgeous cherry blossoms while you can! Be on the lookout for cherry blossoms in any of the Dutch cities, but for the most special spring outing of all, don't miss the cherry blossoms at Blossom Park (Bloesempark), a spectacular grove of cherry trees within the Amsterdam Forest.
Cherry Blossom season in Amsterdam
The best place to enjoy the cherry blossom season in Amsterdam is at Blossom Park in Amsterdam Forest (Amsterdamse Bos). These cherry trees were given as a gift to the city of Amsterdam by Japan in 2000. In Japanese culture, the cherry blossom, also known as Japanese sakura, is a symbol of both new beginnings and the fragility of life.
The public is welcome to make the most of the blossoming trees in the park - weather permitting! Year after year, many people come to Blossom Park specially to sit under the trees and take it all in, snap some photos, and have a picnic. It is commonly frequented by expats from Japan and many other countries, locals, tourists, bloggers, photographers, Instagrammers, and families with kids.
Getting to Blossom Park in Amsterdam
Here are the directions to the park:
If you’re driving, take the A9 towards Amstelveen. There is free parking a short distance away from the Blossom Park or Bloesempark. If you’re taking public transportation, take a bus to Amstelveen bus station or the bus stops Amstelveen Radhuis or Amstelveen Hueseplein and then walk for 10 minutes.
From the parking area on the north side of the lake known as De Poel, walk past the zipline cable towards a bicycle path leading to the bridge. After the bridge, follow the path on the left that leads to the bamboo bridge, which serves as the entrance to the park.
Flower events in spring in the Netherlands
If you love flowers, look out for other flower-related events in Amsterdam and its surrounding area. Tulip season lasts longer than cherry blossom season (the whole month of April, as well as a few weeks in both March and May.)
Over 1,7 billion Dutch tulips are expected to brighten up homes around the world during the tulip season, which lasts from January until the end of April, with events like Flower Parade of the Bulb Region, Amsterdam Tulip Festival, Tulip Festival of the North-East Polder and, of course, the world-famous Keukenhof.