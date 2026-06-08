Aalsmeer Flower Festival is an awe-inspiring display of flowers and plants. For three days, flowers and plants are exhibited in ways you’ve never seen before, integrated into art installations, design masterpieces, and even juxtaposed with food!

A festival in the flower capital of the world

The North Holland town of Aalsmeer is located 13km southwest of Amsterdam and has been dubbed the flower capital of the world, as the world's largest flower auction is held there. The festival is split between two locations: the Flower Art Museum and the Historical Garden (Historische Tuin), the horticultural museum of Aalsmeer.

The Flower Art Museum is the newest addition to this globally-renowned horticultural town. It is the world's first museum dedicated entirely to contemporary art inspired by flowers.

Aalsmeer Flower Festival Programme

Theme 2026: Masterpieces

Demonstrations, workshops and special exhibitions can be enjoyed throughout both days. There will be live music, food, and drink, so visitors can immerse themselves in the festival atmosphere all day long. In both locations, there will also be child-friendly activities and workshops happening at the festival.