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Aalsmeer Flower Festival

Aalsmeer Flower Festival

Aalsmeer Flower Festival

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Various locations Aalsmeer
8,50 euros

Aalsmeer Flower Festival is an awe-inspiring display of flowers and plants. For three days, flowers and plants are exhibited in ways you’ve never seen before, integrated into art installations, design masterpieces, and even juxtaposed with food! 

A festival in the flower capital of the world

The North Holland town of Aalsmeer is located 13km southwest of Amsterdam and has been dubbed the flower capital of the world, as the world's largest flower auction is held there. The festival is split between two locations: the Flower Art Museum and the Historical Garden (Historische Tuin), the horticultural museum of Aalsmeer.

The Flower Art Museum is the newest addition to this globally-renowned horticultural town. It is the world's first museum dedicated entirely to contemporary art inspired by flowers.

Aalsmeer Flower Festival Netherlands

Aalsmeer Flower Festival Programme

Theme 2026: Masterpieces

Demonstrations, workshops and special exhibitions can be enjoyed throughout both days. There will be live music, food, and drink, so visitors can immerse themselves in the festival atmosphere all day long. In both locations, there will also be child-friendly activities and workshops happening at the festival.

In the horticultural museum, expect a flower auction and an exhibition of the newest variety of roses. Meanwhile, in the greenhouses, visitors can enjoy many of the oldest varieties, which are still grown there.

Aalsmeer Flower Festival Holland

Dutch flower events around the Netherlands

Over 1,7 billion Dutch tulips are expected to brighten up homes around the world in 2025 during the tulip season, which lasts from January until the end of April. With events like Flower Parade of the Bulb Region, Amsterdam Tulip Festival and Tulip Festival of the North-East Polder, you can immerse yourself in blooms too!

If it's gardens, in particular, that you're interested in, then look out for Open Garden Days in Amsterdam and Hidden Gardens in Rotterdam. The most famous of all is the Keukenhof, though it's only open for a few weeks from March to May each year.

Aalsmeer Flower Festival Exhibition Photo credit: Arjen Vos and Jaap Maars

Aalsmeer Flower Festival Tickets

Browse the Aalsmeer Flower Festival website for the most up-to-date information about the event programme and to get tickets. 

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