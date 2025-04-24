Utrecht
26

rental properties in Utrecht

Apartment
Utrecht
35m2
1
€ 1.895per month
Apartment
Utrecht
70m2
2
Yes
€ 2.295per month
House
Utrecht
120m2
1
Yes
€ 800per month
Apartment
Utrecht
20m2
1
Yes
€ 1.150per month
House
Utrecht
174m2
3
Yes
€ 3.600per month
House
Utrecht
65m2
1
€ 1.850per month
Apartment
Utrecht
86m2
3
Yes
€ 2.150per month
Apartment
Utrecht
50m2
Yes
€ 1.550per month
Apartment
Utrecht
76m2
2
Yes
€ 1.900per month
Apartment
Utrecht
60m2
2
Yes
€ 2.400per month
House
Utrecht
20m2
1
Yes
€ 890per month
Apartment
Utrecht
40m2
2
Yes
€ 4.142per month
Apartment
Utrecht
40m2
2
Yes
€ 3.613per month
Apartment
Utrecht
35m2
1
Yes
€ 2.996per month
Apartment
Utrecht
30m2
1
Yes
€ 2.996per month
Apartment
Utrecht
30m2
1
Yes
€ 3.261per month
Apartment
Utrecht
70m2
3
Yes
€ 4.583per month
Apartment
Utrecht
60m2
1
Yes
€ 625per month
Learn more about renting in the Netherlands

Our guide to rental pricing, rental contracts, security deposits, subletting, and more.

Apartment
Utrecht
40m2
1
Yes
€ 1.595per month
Apartment
Utrecht
70m2
1
Yes
€ 2.297per month
Apartment
Utrecht
56m2
1
Yes
€ 347per month
House
Utrecht
50m2
1
Yes
€ 1.560per month
House
Utrecht
94m2
2
Yes
€ 2.400per month
Apartment
Utrecht
78m2
2
Yes
€ 1.500per month

RELATED SERVICES

See all our directories
Rental agenciesShort term rentalsReal estate agents
Relocation servicesMoving companiesHandyman services
Cleaners & house cleaning servicesFurnitureInterior designers & architects

LATEST HOUSING NEWS & ARTICLES

Half of Dutch rental agencies willing to discriminate against tenants, study findsHalf of Dutch rental agencies willing to discriminate against tenants, study finds
Your rights as a tenant when a landlord claims urgent personal useYour rights as a tenant when a landlord claims urgent personal use
Households in the Netherlands can look forward to lower energy bills in 2026Households in the Netherlands can look forward to lower energy bills in 2026
Dutch student housing shortage continues to grow as landlords sell upDutch student housing shortage continues to grow as landlords sell up
The true cost of buying a house in the NetherlandsThe true cost of buying a house in the Netherlands
Find your new home in the Netherlands with @WORK Makelaardij’s reliable expertsFind your new home in the Netherlands with @WORK Makelaardij’s reliable experts
The 4 most effective ways to increase your property's valueThe 4 most effective ways to increase your property's value
More than half of residents in the Netherlands experience housing stressMore than half of residents in the Netherlands experience housing stress

Apartments, rooms & houses for rent in the Netherlands

Apartments for rent in Amsterdam
Apartments for rent in Rotterdam
Apartments for rent in The Hague
Apartments for rent in Utrecht
Apartments for rent in Delft
Apartments for rent in Maastricht
Apartments for rent in Eindhoven
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.