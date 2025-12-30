Home
Housing
Dutch news & articles
Discover the newly renovated Htel Serviced Apartments

Discover the newly renovated Htel Serviced Apartments

Advertisement

Imagine arriving in a place that feels like home from the moment you set foot in your new apartment… Just like your favourite pair of jeans.

Finding the right accommodation is the first and most important step when relocating to the Netherlands. It sets the tone for your entire stay. Htel Serviced Apartments has been a trusted name for international professionals for years, but recently, they have taken their definition of "coming home" to a new level.

Following an extensive renovation, Htel presents a high-end, modern living experience designed specifically for the needs of today's global citizen.

Contact Htel’s Housing Specialists today

A fresh look for modern living

The newly styled apartments are far more than just places to sleep; they are spaces designed for living, working, dining, and relaxing. Whether you choose the compact convenience of the Executive Studio or the spacious 50m² Premium Apartment, you are greeted with light-filled rooms and high-quality finishes.

The renovation focused on creating a seamless blend of hotel luxury and residential comfort. Every apartment features a fully equipped kitchen, essential for a healthy lifestyle, and distinct areas for working and lounging. It is high-quality temporary living, tailored to ensure you settle in immediately, whether you are staying for a few weeks or several months.

Mg L6565 Hdr (1)

Hospitality designed around you

At Htel Serviced Apartments, flexibility is key. The concept of "tailor-made hospitality" means the service adapts to your schedule, not the other way around. Beyond the privacy of your apartment, the upgraded facilities offer a community feel. Residents have exclusive access to a private gym to stay active, and a wellness area complete with a sauna and swimming pool, the perfect spot to unwind after a busy day.

A highlight of the new concept is The Daily, the on-site 24/7 food shop. Currently offering everyday essentials, it is set to expand in early 2026 into a full food destination with fresh meals and weekly menus.

The perfect base in Greater Amsterdam

Located in the heart of Amstelveen, Htel offers the peace and safety of a green neighbourhood while keeping the buzz of Amsterdam within arm's reach. With the Amsterdamse Bos (forest) just five minutes away and excellent public transport connections to the Zuidas and city centre, it is the ideal location for those who value both accessibility and tranquillity. 

Experience the new Htel

Pack your suitcase, settle into your new surroundings, and let Htel take care of the rest. From the moment you arrive, every detail is designed to make your transition effortless. The warm welcome at reception, the comfort of your fully equipped apartment, and the convenience of on-site facilities all come together to create a living experience that supports your lifestyle rather than interrupting it.

Whether you're relocating for work, staying temporarily between homes, or beginning a new chapter in the Netherlands, Htel Serviced Apartments offers a place where you can feel grounded from day one. Enjoy the freedom of your own private space combined with the reassurance of professional service available whenever you need it.

Discover a place that adapts to you, so you can focus on what brought you here. Welcome to the new Htel!

Ready to get started? Contact Htel’s Housing Specialists today.

Contact Htel Serviced Apartments

Related Stories

Htel Serviced Apartments: Modern apartments near AmsterdamHtel Serviced Apartments: Modern apartments near Amsterdam
Htel Serviced Apartments in AmsterdamHtel Serviced Apartments in Amsterdam
Amsterdam expands house swap scheme to help tenants move to suitable homesAmsterdam expands house swap scheme to help tenants move to suitable homes
Dutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Dutch government greenlights rent increases of at least 4,1% for next yearDutch government greenlights rent increases of at least 4,1% for next year
The Netherlands has more than 200.000 homes standing emptyThe Netherlands has more than 200.000 homes standing empty
Dutch rental market shrinks as home sell-off reaches new heightsDutch rental market shrinks as home sell-off reaches new heights
More people to qualify for housing allowance in 2026, Dutch government saysMore people to qualify for housing allowance in 2026, Dutch government says
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Contact Htel Serviced Apartments