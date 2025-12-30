Discover the newly renovated Htel Serviced Apartments

Imagine arriving in a place that feels like home from the moment you set foot in your new apartment… Just like your favourite pair of jeans. Finding the right accommodation is the first and most important step when relocating to the Netherlands. It sets the tone for your entire stay. Htel Serviced Apartments has been a trusted name for international professionals for years, but recently, they have taken their definition of "coming home" to a new level. Following an extensive renovation, Htel presents a high-end, modern living experience designed specifically for the needs of today's global citizen. Contact Htel’s Housing Specialists today A fresh look for modern living The newly styled apartments are far more than just places to sleep; they are spaces designed for living, working, dining, and relaxing. Whether you choose the compact convenience of the Executive Studio or the spacious 50m² Premium Apartment, you are greeted with light-filled rooms and high-quality finishes.

The renovation focused on creating a seamless blend of hotel luxury and residential comfort. Every apartment features a fully equipped kitchen, essential for a healthy lifestyle, and distinct areas for working and lounging. It is high-quality temporary living, tailored to ensure you settle in immediately, whether you are staying for a few weeks or several months. Hospitality designed around you At Htel Serviced Apartments, flexibility is key. The concept of "tailor-made hospitality" means the service adapts to your schedule, not the other way around. Beyond the privacy of your apartment, the upgraded facilities offer a community feel. Residents have exclusive access to a private gym to stay active, and a wellness area complete with a sauna and swimming pool, the perfect spot to unwind after a busy day. A highlight of the new concept is The Daily, the on-site 24/7 food shop. Currently offering everyday essentials, it is set to expand in early 2026 into a full food destination with fresh meals and weekly menus. The perfect base in Greater Amsterdam Located in the heart of Amstelveen, Htel offers the peace and safety of a green neighbourhood while keeping the buzz of Amsterdam within arm's reach. With the Amsterdamse Bos (forest) just five minutes away and excellent public transport connections to the Zuidas and city centre, it is the ideal location for those who value both accessibility and tranquillity.