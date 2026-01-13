Just found a new house? Congratulations! The excitement of a fresh start is thrilling, yet it can also bring forth a few questions, such as: How should you use the space? Which professionals should you work with? What design choices will truly reflect your personality? And how do you navigate it all without feeling overwhelmed? Book your free introductory consultation Introducing Robins hood With the guidance of an experienced interior designer, this journey can become effortless, enjoyable, and rewarding. Robin, founder of Robins hood, shares answers to the questions he most often hears from clients: What are the advantages of hiring an interior designer? There are many! 😉 Working with a designer isn’t just about style, it’s about partnership and expert guidance. I help you navigate the complexities of turning a house into a home, connecting you with trusted specialists, saving you time, and helping you make the best decisions. I also remove the “stress of choice,” transforming the design process into something efficient, inspiring, and fun. How does the interior design process work? Every project is unique, but it always begins with a free initial consultation. This is where I learn about your vision and assess how I can help. From there: I gather information to define your style.

I prepare a custom proposal for deliverables, refined together with you.

Once you decide to move forward, meetings and timelines are established, ensuring a smooth journey from concept to completion.

By the end of the design phase, you’ll have a complete, detailed plan for your home, ready for implementation, furniture sourcing, and decorating. When should I start my project, and how long will it take? Timing matters. For projects involving structural changes, starting at least three months before implementation is ideal. If your schedule is tight, I will do my best to accommodate you. Keep in mind that custom furniture, construction work, and decorating (such as painting or wallpapering) often have long lead times. Most projects are completed within 1 to 2 months from start to final design, after which the implementation phase starts. How much does an interior consulting project cost? Costs vary depending on project scope and hours required. Packages start at €850, with a detailed quote provided after your first free consultation.

Can you work with any budget? I work with clients who value quality, originality, and enduring design. While your budget is taken into account, the focus is on creating interiors that combine timeless style with high-quality, durable materials. Some pieces may be investments, thoughtfully paired with other elements to achieve a sophisticated, balanced, and lasting home. Do you work outside of Amsterdam? Absolutely. I have managed projects across the Netherlands and abroad. The scope of deliverables may vary depending on location, but property visits within the Netherlands are typically possible. Can the project be executed fully online? Yes. While I prefer visiting your property, sometimes location, timing, or delivery schedules make this impractical. In such cases, I can work expertly from floor plans and remote consultations. What types of spaces do you design? I design interiors for all kinds of spaces: from villas to studios, full homes to individual rooms. Rental apartments are also included, with design solutions that respect any landlord restrictions.