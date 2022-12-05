\\n\\n

 

\\n

As Monday’s message is just a test, you won’t need to do anything. However, if you were to receive a real NL-alert, the message would also include information about what you need to do and where you can find more information about the potential risk.

\",\"mainEntityOfPage\":{\"@type\":\"WebPage\",\"id\":\"https://www.iamexpat.nl/expat-info/dutch-news/phones-netherlands-receive-nl-alert-midday\"},\"url\":\"https://www.iamexpat.nl/expat-info/dutch-news/phones-netherlands-receive-nl-alert-midday\",\"image\":\"https://directus.iamexpat.com/assets/9a11cc01-1b9d-44bb-a594-b846b877752e\"}","id":"c6c8e3ad-6113-4be7-a413-54855442ae6a"}])
Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Phones in the Netherlands to receive NL-Alert at midday

Phones in the Netherlands to receive NL-Alert at midday

By Victoria Séveno

The Dutch government has announced that an NL-alert test message will be sent to mobile phones across the Netherlands at midday on Monday, December 5. 

The Netherlands recognises 10 years of NL-alert

NL-Alert - an alarm system used in the Netherlands to warn members of the public of unexpected emergencies in their local area - was launched back in 2012, with this month marking the 10th anniversary of the system. According to the government, the nationwide text message alert system has been used over 1.100 times for everything from large fires to an escaped poisonous snake. 

The system is tested twice a year, on the first Mondays of June and December. This means that the next test will run at midday on December 5, 2022. After today, the system will be tested again on June 5, 2023. 

Mobile phones to receive alert at noon

In order to receive an NL-alert, all you need to do is make sure that your phone is switched on. The message - which is kind of like a text message, but with an urgent alarm sound as the text tone - is free and anonymous, meaning that your telephone number remains unknown. 

 

 

As Monday’s message is just a test, you won’t need to do anything. However, if you were to receive a real NL-alert, the message would also include information about what you need to do and where you can find more information about the potential risk.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Victoria Séveno
Victoria grew up in Amsterdam, before moving to the UK to study English and Related Literature at the University of York and completing her NCTJ course at the Press Association in London. She has a love for all things movies, animals, and food. Read more

Related Stories

Everyone in the Netherlands to receive a 72-hour survival guide for national crisesEveryone in the Netherlands to receive a 72-hour survival guide for national crises
Amsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for womenAmsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for women
The Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defenceThe Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defence
10 Dutch municipalities with greatest risk of having your bike stolen revealed10 Dutch municipalities with greatest risk of having your bike stolen revealed
How to vote in the Dutch local elections on March 18How to vote in the Dutch local elections on March 18
Many Dutch residents lack knowledge about duties of municipal governmentMany Dutch residents lack knowledge about duties of municipal government
The Netherlands takes up offer for nuclear weapons cooperation with FranceThe Netherlands takes up offer for nuclear weapons cooperation with France
Dutch government services to be disrupted by strike on March 3Dutch government services to be disrupted by strike on March 3
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.