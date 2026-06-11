Realistic tax office scam hits the Netherlands using fake bills and fraud

There are few things people living in the Netherlands collectively fear as much as the tax office, an institution scary enough to be a popular Halloween costume. A highly convincing new phishing scam is making things much worse by targeting people through fake emails that look exactly like official tax correspondence.

Fraudsters are now utilising personal data to address victims by their full names, demanding urgent payments to avoid asset seizure.

What are the Dutch tax scam emails demanding from residents?

In an investigation published by De Telegraaf, reporters found that scammers are routing highly realistic emails through servers in Croatia. These messages address individuals by their correct full names, likely using data exposed in a previous data breach.

To trick tech-savvy targets, the layouts directly mimic official digital mailbox (Berichtenbox) notifications, complete with unique fake invoice numbers. The report looked at dozens of these messages and found that the demands typically range between 50 euros and more than 1.400 euros.