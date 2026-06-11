Realistic tax office scam hits the Netherlands using fake bills and fraud
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There are few things people living in the Netherlands collectively fear as much as the tax office, an institution scary enough to be a popular Halloween costume. A highly convincing new phishing scam is making things much worse by targeting people through fake emails that look exactly like official tax correspondence.
Fraudsters are now utilising personal data to address victims by their full names, demanding urgent payments to avoid asset seizure.
What are the Dutch tax scam emails demanding from residents?
In an investigation published by De Telegraaf, reporters found that scammers are routing highly realistic emails through servers in Croatia. These messages address individuals by their correct full names, likely using data exposed in a previous data breach.
To trick tech-savvy targets, the layouts directly mimic official digital mailbox (Berichtenbox) notifications, complete with unique fake invoice numbers. The report looked at dozens of these messages and found that the demands typically range between 50 euros and more than 1.400 euros.
One version of the scam targets residents with a fake bill for a municipal waste tax (afvalstoffenheffing) of 50 euros due by June 15, 2026. Internationals should note that municipal taxes in the Netherlands are always billed directly by local city councils, never by the national tax office.
Meanwhile, a separate warning from consumer protection program Opgelicht highlights another widespread version of the email. This one demands an urgent payment of 2.758 euros and uses high-pressure legal language, threatening victims with an immediate asset seizure (conservatoir beslag) if the balance is not settled.
Exploiting recent banking changes & DigiD portals
The fraud campaign has become increasingly difficult to spot because the links direct victims to fake portals that perfectly mirror official DigiD login and iDEAL banking environments. Cybercriminals are currently weaponising a recent structural change within the tax office to confuse targets.
The Dutch Tax and Customs Administration (Belastingdienst) officially transitioned its bank accounts from ING to Rabobank on May 1, 2026. Fraudsters are actively exploiting this transition by sending emails instructing people to "update their details" or log in to confirm new payment links.
How to protect yourself from phishing
The Belastingdienst has reiterated that they will never send direct payment links via standard email, SMS, or WhatsApp. Official notifications that arrive in your digital secure inbox (Berichtenbox) on the MijnOverheid website will never contain a direct hyperlink to a login page.
If you receive a suspicious message, do not click any links or download attachments. Instead, open a secure web browser independently, navigate to the official portal, and log in securely using your DigiD to verify your actual tax status.
Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media