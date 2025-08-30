NS begins alerting passengers about emptier Dutch trains with push notifications

Train passengers travelling during peak hours will be encouraged to use emptier trains with push notifications from NS. The Dutch rail company will suggest alternative trains on the same routes that have more open seats, while also continuing to offer discounts for travelling on quieter trains.

NS aims to ease crowded trains during September rush

September is known for being the busiest month of the year for Dutch public transport as kids are back at school and workers head back to the office after the summer holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays are particularly busy during peak hours.

According to NS, even during these busy periods, there are still trains that have plenty of seats, you just need to choose the right one. That is why the Dutch rail company will now point passengers towards emptier trains, with push notifications on their mobile phones.

The NS mobile app also uses icons to indicate which trains are quieter during different times of day. NS also offers a discount if you travel on less busy trains via the PrijsTijd Deal.