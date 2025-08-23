New and renovated Dutch stations will no longer have bicycle gutters on stairs

Dutch rail company ProRail has announced that due to safety concerns, new and renovated train stations in the Netherlands will no longer have bicycle channels on the stairs. Instead, cyclists will have to use ramps or elevators to get their bikes onto the platform.

Bicycle channels on Dutch train station stairs pose safety risks

Bicycle gutters are troughs that run along the side of stairs in train stations, allowing cyclists to easily push their bikes up the stairs instead of having to carry them or wait for the lift. Several people in the Netherlands take their bicycles with them on public transport and make use of bicycle channels to get their bikes onto train platforms.

However, according to ProRail, there have been a number of reports of people falling with their bicycles on the stairs due to these bicycle gutters in recent years. “For many people, pushing a bike up or down a gutter is difficult. And if someone slows down or trips, it creates unsafe situations, especially at busy stations,” wrote the rail company in a press release.

During peak travel periods, when people tend to rush through stations, the risk of falls and congestion increases. The rise in popularity of heavy e-bikes also makes using a bike channel more difficult.