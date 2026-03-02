Home
Gas and electricity to cost Dutch households 50 euros less

By Simone Jacobs

Households in the Netherlands are expected to pay around 50 euros less for gas and electricity this year, based on energy prices for January 2026.

Average energy bill in the Netherlands will be lower in 2026

Due to lower energy consumption and lower variable supply rates for gas and electricity, the average energy bill in the Netherlands will be less expensive in 2026. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) estimates that the average household will pay 1.993 euros for energy this year, 52 euros less than last year. 

Because energy consumption varies from household to household, some will pay more than others. For example, a multi-person household in a detached house heated mostly with gas will pay an average of 3.410 euros a year, while a house heated using electricity will pay a much lower 1.020 euros per year.

Increase in gas supply behind lower energy costs

International gas supplies are expected to increase this year due to an expansion of liquid natural gas (LNG) capacity, fueling the drop in energy costs. So, while fixed costs and the tax on gas are increasing, overall, energy bills will still be lower due to lower variable costs, especially for consumers who have made the switch away from gas. 

The CBS report did not include feed-in costs for surplus energy paid by households that generate their own electricity, with solar panels, for example. These households will likely pay more in 2027 due to the end of the net metering scheme and rising feed-in costs paid to energy companies for surplus energy created.

The netting scheme allowed solar panel owners to deduct any excess electricity from their energy bills and recover the costs of installation. However, the government decided to scrap the scheme as it was considered disadvantageous for households without solar panels.

