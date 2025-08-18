Fewer solar panels installed in the Netherlands as costs rise

While the Netherlands has seen an annual rise in the number of solar panels, installations are slowing as households face rising costs. The end of the net metering scheme and energy companies' increasing feed-in costs for surplus energy could be behind the drop.

Higher costs for solar panel owners in the Netherlands

In previous years, soaring energy prices led to a spike in solar panel installations in the Netherlands, with an increase of 30 to 40 percent. Based on figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), this increase was significantly lower in 2024 at just 12 percent.

An overview from comparison site Overstappen.nl showed that households with solar panels are paying more on top of levies and taxes, reports De Telegraaf. In fact, solar panel owners are paying up to 1.000 euros more per year than they were previously due to a rise in feed-in costs that households have to pay to energy companies for the surplus energy that they don’t use.

Around a third of Dutch households have solar panels installed, and a quarter of them produce more electricity than they use in a year.