Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Utrecht residents urged to boil drinking water amid bacterial contamination

Utrecht residents urged to boil drinking water amid bacterial contamination

By Simone Jacobs

Water company Vitens has issued an advisory for Utrecht residents to boil their drinking water as the bacterium Enterococcus has been detected in the water. The advice is in place until Tuesday, November 4, at the earliest.

Bacterial contamination detected for water in Utrecht

During a routine test, Enterococci bacteria were found in the drinking water of a storage facility in Utrecht. For this reason, Vitens has issued a boil-water advisory for residents in parts of Utrecht, Bilthoven, Bosch en Duin, Bunnik, Groenekan, Maarssen, Oud Zuilen, Tienhoven, Westbroek and Zeist.

Residents are advised to boil their tap water for at least three minutes before drinking it, using it to prepare foods or drinks or washing vegetables, and before brushing their teeth with it. It is still okay to shower and wash your hands with the water, and cooking with the water is still possible.

This warning is especially important for those with weaker immune systems, such as those with underlying health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and children. The bacteria can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain and nausea. According to Vitens, it is not necessary to see a doctor immediately if you experience mild symptoms, but to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

Dutch supermarkets see residents overstocking bottled water

Despite Vitens urging residents not to rush out and buy bottled water, to make sure there is “bottled water in stores as much as possible for people who don't have the means to boil water”, Dutch supermarkets have seen water flying off the shelves. According to NOS, supermarkets are rushing to restock bottled water after shelves have been emptied.

Vitens is investigating the cause of the bacterial contamination. “We are working hard on a solution and will continue to test drinking water,” wrote the water company. 

It is still uncertain how long the advisory will last, but the water company promises to notify residents about the next steps by no later than Tuesday, November 4. “We will notify you when boiling your drinking water is no longer necessary,” said Vitens.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

October 2025: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowOctober 2025: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Dutch law in 2025: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2025: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Dutch law in 2024: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2024: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Utrecht has the tastiest tap water, Dutch study reveals Utrecht has the tastiest tap water, Dutch study reveals
May 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMay 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Reclaim your health after moving abroad: A practical guide for expatsReclaim your health after moving abroad: A practical guide for expats
An essential guide to mental healthcare in the NetherlandsAn essential guide to mental healthcare in the Netherlands
How to save energy at home in the NetherlandsHow to save energy at home in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.