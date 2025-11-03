Utrecht residents urged to boil drinking water amid bacterial contamination

Water company Vitens has issued an advisory for Utrecht residents to boil their drinking water as the bacterium Enterococcus has been detected in the water. The advice is in place until Tuesday, November 4, at the earliest.

Bacterial contamination detected for water in Utrecht

During a routine test, Enterococci bacteria were found in the drinking water of a storage facility in Utrecht. For this reason, Vitens has issued a boil-water advisory for residents in parts of Utrecht, Bilthoven, Bosch en Duin, Bunnik, Groenekan, Maarssen, Oud Zuilen, Tienhoven, Westbroek and Zeist.

Residents are advised to boil their tap water for at least three minutes before drinking it, using it to prepare foods or drinks or washing vegetables, and before brushing their teeth with it. It is still okay to shower and wash your hands with the water, and cooking with the water is still possible.

This warning is especially important for those with weaker immune systems, such as those with underlying health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and children. The bacteria can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain and nausea. According to Vitens, it is not necessary to see a doctor immediately if you experience mild symptoms, but to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.