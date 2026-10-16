Dutch Senate ends IND fines for late permit decisions

Courts in the Netherlands will no longer be permitted to issue financial penalties to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) for late decisions on immigration applications, following new legislation passed by the Dutch Senate. This shift could impact individuals currently awaiting decisions on their Dutch residence permits.

What changes for delayed IND decisions?

Lawmakers approved the measure on October 13, 2026, marking a key step in broader updates to Dutch immigration regulations, as reported by the Dutch Senate.

Under current procedures, applicants can take legal action against the IND if it fails to meet the legal deadline for processing an application. In such cases, a judge may establish a new timeframe for the decision and levy a financial penalty if the IND misses that updated deadline.

While applicants maintain the legal right to challenge processing delays in court, judges will lose the authority to enforce monetary fines under the updated regulations.