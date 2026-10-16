Dutch Senate ends IND fines for late permit decisions
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Courts in the Netherlands will no longer be permitted to issue financial penalties to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) for late decisions on immigration applications, following new legislation passed by the Dutch Senate. This shift could impact individuals currently awaiting decisions on their Dutch residence permits.
What changes for delayed IND decisions?
Lawmakers approved the measure on October 13, 2026, marking a key step in broader updates to Dutch immigration regulations, as reported by the Dutch Senate.
Under current procedures, applicants can take legal action against the IND if it fails to meet the legal deadline for processing an application. In such cases, a judge may establish a new timeframe for the decision and levy a financial penalty if the IND misses that updated deadline.
While applicants maintain the legal right to challenge processing delays in court, judges will lose the authority to enforce monetary fines under the updated regulations.
Why is the Netherlands removing IND penalties?
According to the IND, financial penalties have not succeeded in accelerating decision-making times. Furthermore, the agency contends that handling these court proceedings diverts staff from handling cases and incurs extra costs.
The agency paid approximately 79 million euros in penalties in 2025 and and, as of October 13, has paid more than 112 million euros in 2026 so far. The IND maintains that eliminating these fines will enable it to allocate more time and resources toward processing applications.
The move has nonetheless drawn criticism. During the Senate debate opponents highlighted that abolishing financial penalties undermines legal safeguards for applicants while failing to resolve the root causes of processing delays.
What does this mean for Dutch residence permit applicants?
People waiting for a residence permit in the Netherlands will still be able to challenge an overdue IND decision in court. Judges will also remain able to set new deadlines for the agency.
However, once the new rules take effect, judges will no longer be able to impose financial penalties if the IND fails to meet these court-imposed deadlines.
Although the Dutch Senate has approved the legislation, the changes have not yet come into effect. The government has not confirmed an implementation date, and it remains unclear how the new rules will affect cases already in progress.
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Editor at IamExpat Media