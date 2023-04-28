Dutch government postpones plans for free childcare, scraps STAP budget

According to reports from The Hague, during ongoing discussions regarding the Dutch government’s Spring Memorandum (voorjaarsnota), the cabinet has decided to postpone the plan for free childcare until 2027 and is looking to scrap the STAP budget.

Free childcare in the Netherlands postponed until 2027

On April 26, it was revealed that the government’s plan to make childcare practically free for parents and families in the Netherlands will be postponed by two years. This means that, instead of being introduced at the beginning of 2025, the new system for Dutch childcare will only come into effect in 2027.

In a statement, Karien van Gennip, the Minister of Social Affairs and Employment explained that more time was needed in order to ensure the system could be implemented properly. “I see the broad concerns in the sector about staff shortages, affordability, accessibility and guaranteeing quality,” Van Gennip said. “I also understand the signal from the implementing organisations that more time is needed. It is precisely with the lessons of the childcare benefit scandal (toeslagenaffaire) in mind that it is important to take a good look at the feasibility and carefulness of the policy.”

The news comes as the cabinet battles to finance the new scheme and plug gaps in the national budget. While the plan for free childcare has been postponed, the government has announced that the childcare allowance, which is calculated based on the parents' incomes, will be increased in 2025 and 2026.