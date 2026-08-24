Amsterdam to raise tourist tax to 20% by 2031

The city of Amsterdam could soon have one of the highest tourist tax rates in the world. The municipality wants to raise the tourist tax from the current 12,5 percent to 20 percent in 2031.

Amsterdam to raise tourist tax to combat overtourism

In an effort to reduce the number of tourists in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam’s new coalition, PRO (formerly GroenLinks-PvdA) and D66, has revealed plans to gradually increase the tourist tax from 12,5 percent to 20 percent in 2031, reports NOS.

The new tourist tax rate would be added on top of the higher VAT on accommodation that the national government introduced earlier this year. As of 2026, tourists in the Netherlands pay 21 percent VAT for hotel stays, increased from 9 percent. This means that visitors to Amsterdam will pay a total of 41 percent in VAT for accommodation by 2031, almost doubling from the 21,5 percent of last year.

According to the Royal Dutch Hospitality Association (KHN), Amsterdam currently has the highest tourist tax in Europe. After the tax hike, it will be one of the highest in the world, with only the country of Bhutan having higher.