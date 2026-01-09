warehouse logistics operator

Posted on January 9, 2026
Nuth
About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As an inpakker ploegendienst, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics processes in our MultiClient Fulfillment Warehouse (MCFW) in Bleiswijk. Working in a dynamic environment, you will ensure that incoming goods are checked, orders are processed accurately, and returns are prepared for reshipment. With your flexible attitude and attention to detail, you will play a key role in maintaining efficiency and quality in our warehouse operations. This role requires availability for shift work and adaptability to changing schedules.

What You Will Do:

  • Inspecting: incoming goods to ensure quality and registering them in the system.
  • Picking and packing: gathering orders and carefully packaging them for shipment.
  • Processing returns: preparing returned orders for reshipment with precision.
  • Supporting: assisting other departments or similar roles when needed.
  • Handling administration: performing light administrative tasks using computer systems.

What do we offer you

We believe in creating an environment where you feel valued and supported, offering benefits that align with your professional and personal aspirations. Here's what you can expect when you join us:

  • Salary starting from €17,76 per hour, paid every 4 weeks.
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • Work availability of at least 32 hours per week.
  • Travel allowance up to €7.54 per day.
  • 27 vacation days, with the option to purchase 5 extra days.
  • Opportunities to grow within your department and the organization.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and adaptable team player who thrives in a dynamic logistics environment.

  • You hold an MBO 4 diploma in logistics.
  • You possess a valid VOG certificate.
  • You are flexible and willing to work in shifts.
  • You have strong computer skills and learn administrative tasks quickly.
  • You are accurate, proactive, and enjoy working collaboratively.

About the company

Located in Bleijswijk, our company is a full-service delivery specialist committed to going beyond simple logistics. With a mission to completely unburden our clients, we provide innovative solutions that add value to every product we deliver. Our core values—customer focus, innovation, and reliability—are at the heart of everything we do.

We pride ourselves on fostering a dynamic and informal work environment where collaboration and personal growth are key. By embracing innovation and valuing your ideas, we ensure that every team member feels empowered to make a difference.

Are you ready to join a team where your contributions truly matter?

For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
