Vacancy - Production Planner - French speaking - Roermond
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
You will be responsible for effective production planning for the machines at the location in Roermond. You need to anticipate shortages of paper and develop short term contingency plans to fully service customer demand, and you work in close cooperation with Supply Chain Operations in the recurring daily tasks. You identify and implement process improvements throughout the Production Planning, including processing information regarding production problems, maintenance shuts, and coming up with appropriate solutions for scheduling problems. Other tasks include processing demand information of Sales Offices / Supply Chain Back Office. You will adapt data of the monthly forecast in SAP and ensure an accurate production schedule, and you provide support to ad hoc analyses as required. Lastly, you will support improvements regarding Production Planning and participate in projects when necessary.
What do we offer you
A fulltime and permanent position within a steadily growing organisation. Salary range is between 3100 and approximately 3800 gross per month, plus 8% holiday allowance, travel compensation and training possibilities.
Job Requirements
Bachelor (HBO) education or equivalent (Logistics, Supply Chain). A minimum of 2 years working experience within a similar role is preferable. SAP experience (ECC6, SCM) is preferable. Good communication and interpersonal skills. Native French is required plus fluency in English [speaking and writing]. You must be very accurate and enjoy problem solving, and you are able to work under pressure as well as flexible hours when operational challenges occur. Mostly, we need a team player who enjoys working in an international environment.
About the company
Our client is part of an international group with operating companies in 34 countries and over 45.000 employees. The organisation is world leader in the paper based packaging industry.