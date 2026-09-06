Vacancy - Production Planner - French speaking - Roermond

What exactly are you going to do

You will be responsible for effective production planning for the machines at the location in Roermond. You need to anticipate shortages of paper and develop short term contingency plans to fully service customer demand, and you work in close cooperation with Supply Chain Operations in the recurring daily tasks. You identify and implement process improvements throughout the Production Planning, including processing information regarding production problems, maintenance shuts, and coming up with appropriate solutions for scheduling problems. Other tasks include processing demand information of Sales Offices / Supply Chain Back Office. You will adapt data of the monthly forecast in SAP and ensure an accurate production schedule, and you provide support to ad hoc analyses as required. Lastly, you will support improvements regarding Production Planning and participate in projects when necessary.