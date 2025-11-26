Supply Planning Coordinator

Step into the engine room of Footwear Supply Planning—where precision meets impact. As a key link between vendors, factories, and global teams, you’ll keep product flowing, deadlines on track, and data razor-sharp. If you thrive on accuracy, love solving challenges before they become problems, and want to play a vital role in driving availability and performance, this is where your skills will truly make a difference. Deadline to apply is Wednesday the 26th of November at 12:00.

The Team



Within Supply Planning, the mission is to secure on-time delivery and high availability of supply while supporting the achievement of optimal quality of sales across the Fashion and NOS product ranges. The team in this position serves as the backbone of the department, working closely with vendors, factories, and both global and regional teams to drive OTD/OTA performance and ensure consistent product availability. As an integral member of the team, the role plays a key part in strengthening operational efficiency, supporting strategic growth, and contributing to the overall success of the department—ensuring that day-to-day processes run smoothly and effectively.

The Position



As a Supply Coordinator, the individual plays a crucial role within the Footwear Supply Planning department. They are responsible for PO maintenance, system and data updates, and managing global and regional data requests—tasks that are essential to achieving key KPIs such as OTA/OTD, PO data accuracy, and consistent, reliable reporting. Their work is fundamental to ensuring on-time product delivery, maintaining precise planning, and supporting the overall success of the Supply Planning department.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage inbounding by monitoring WIP-chart up till goods shipped from Consolidator in collaboration with Product Development, acting on possible delays by changing, ship mode, negotiate with vendors about freight terms in case of delays, and inform stakeholders when changes in AC-date occur.

Create and maintain purchase orders and inbound master files including calculations on OTA level (On Time Availability), and all additional relevant information regarding production (e.g. reasons for delay and current situation), and update systems (e.g. GT Nexus, VMS, SAP).

Generate inbound report summarising highlights of the master file and distribute to relevant stakeholders (Management, Buying & Planning).

Maintain close relationships with vendors, assist with operational tasks where needed, monitoring performed tasks to ensure they are performed correctly (e.g. creating shipment bookings), and assist / remind vendors to ensure on time delivery.

Responsible for management of over- and under shipment, assessing whether deviances can be accepted and negotiating with vendors regarding replenishments (up till ordered amount) and discounts.

Monitor system versus actuals regarding shipment status, ensuring shipments from Vendor to consolidator (At Consolidator Date) are realised and acting on possible discrepancies.

Ideal Candidate :

1 – 3 years of relevant work experience.

Education: MBO/HBO.

High level of accuracy.

Analytical skills.

Preferably administrative experience.

Excellent communication skills.

Able to work under pressure with deadlines.

High sense to be supportive to her/his team members.

Excellent PC knowledge: Excel (SAP is advantage).

Fluent in English.

What you can expect from our client: