Supply Chain Planner - Temporary

We are seeking a Supply Planner to join the Apparel Menswear Supply Planning team in Amsterdam. In this role, you will manage seasonal buys, ensuring accurate and timely purchasing while maintaining high product availability. You will work closely with vendors, buying offices, and internal teams to track orders, control inventory, and support key supply chain KPIs.

Responsibilities include creating seasonal buy plans, placing and adjusting pre-buys, negotiating delivery terms, monitoring stock levels, supporting reporting, and identifying and resolving supply risks. You will also contribute to process improvements to optimize planning efficiency.

This is a temporary assignment from January 6, 2026 to July 15, 2026. If you are analytical, proactive, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you!

Your responsibilities are to:



Create and manage seasonal buy plans based on vendor lead times, order quantities, and forecasts;



Place pre-buys and adjust orders to ensure timely delivery and product availability;



Monitor sales orders versus production orders and coordinate revisions with vendors;



Negotiate delivery dates, upcharges, and terms with vendors and buying offices;



Control stock levels, manage over/undersold scenarios, and mitigate inventory risks;



Support the Supply Planning Coordinator with PO creation, WIP tracking, and OTA reporting;



Conduct weekly KPI reviews, escalate business risks, and propose solutions to maintain supply performance.





A temporary opportunity to contribute to high-profile global collections;



Work within a creative, diverse, and collaborative international team;



Competitive salary based on experience;



Potential for contract extension depending on business needs.



How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.