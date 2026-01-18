Production Employee

What exactly are you going to do Are you ready for a new challenge in the role of productiemedewerker mengerij? In this position, you will play an integral part in our production process by ensuring the precise mixing of raw materials according to established recipes. You’ll face challenges such as troubleshooting equipment issues efficiently and adhering to strict mixing procedures. A technical background, proactive attitude, and keen attention to detail are essential for success in this role. What You Will Do: Recipes: accurately weigh and mix raw materials following established recipes

Machine maintenance: check and clean machines and containers to ensure smooth production

Process monitoring: perform interim checks and make adjustments as needed to maintain quality

Malfunctions: quickly identify and communicate technical issues to minimize downtime

Logistics: handle the transportation of finished products using a forklift

What do we offer you Joining our team means becoming part of a supportive and innovative workplace where your contributions are valued, and your growth is prioritized. Here's what we offer to help you thrive both professionally and personally: Monthly salary between €2,600 and €2,800.

Permanent contract upon positive evaluation.

Full-time role, 40 hours per week.

Opportunities for career advancement within the company.

Comprehensive training for personal and professional development.

Travel cost reimbursement and paid overtime.

Job Requirements We are seeking a precise and proactive Production Worker for our mixing department, who thrives in a dynamic and team-oriented environment. Proven experience in a production environment

Independent and proactive work approach

You are not afraid to get dirty