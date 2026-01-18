Production Employee

Production Employee

Posted on January 18, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on January 18, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you ready for a new challenge in the role of productiemedewerker mengerij? In this position, you will play an integral part in our production process by ensuring the precise mixing of raw materials according to established recipes. You’ll face challenges such as troubleshooting equipment issues efficiently and adhering to strict mixing procedures. A technical background, proactive attitude, and keen attention to detail are essential for success in this role.

What You Will Do:

  • Recipes: accurately weigh and mix raw materials following established recipes
  • Machine maintenance: check and clean machines and containers to ensure smooth production
  • Process monitoring: perform interim checks and make adjustments as needed to maintain quality
  • Malfunctions: quickly identify and communicate technical issues to minimize downtime
  • Logistics: handle the transportation of finished products using a forklift

What do we offer you

Joining our team means becoming part of a supportive and innovative workplace where your contributions are valued, and your growth is prioritized. Here's what we offer to help you thrive both professionally and personally:

  • Monthly salary between €2,600 and €2,800.
  • Permanent contract upon positive evaluation.
  • Full-time role, 40 hours per week.
  • Opportunities for career advancement within the company.
  • Comprehensive training for personal and professional development.
  • Travel cost reimbursement and paid overtime.

Job Requirements

We are seeking a precise and proactive Production Worker for our mixing department, who thrives in a dynamic and team-oriented environment.

  • Proven experience in a production environment
  • Independent and proactive work approach
  • You are not afraid to get dirty

About the company

Located in Tilburg, our company boasts over three decades of expertise in developing high-quality additives and color masterbatches for the plastics industry. Our mission is to enrich the industry through technical innovation and market knowledge.

We pride ourselves on community engagement and employee development, offering a dynamic work environment where teamwork, safety, and personal growth are central. Join us for a rewarding career with opportunities for professional advancement.

At Unique, we apply the principle of equal pay; your employment conditions always align with those of colleagues who are directly employed by the client. This means that, in addition to the hourly wage, elements such as the number of vacation days, allowances, ADV compensation, and other pay components are also part of your employment conditions.

