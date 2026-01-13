Logistics Employee

As our logistics superhero, you’ll be an essential part of our daily operations. Together with your colleagues, you will:

Loading and unloading raw materials, packaging, and finished products on a daily basis

Efficiently transporting goods within the company premises

Ensuring accurate physical and administrative processing of products using ERP systems like SAP

Supporting production to maintain uninterrupted operations

Assisting external drivers during their on-site activities

What do we offer you

Monthly salary between €2559.59 and €3495

Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position

Full-time role, 38-40 hours per week

Informal work atmosphere with close collaboration

Opportunities for personal initiative and professional development

Comprehensive secondary benefits, including pension and generous leave

Job Requirements

(V)MBO work and thinking level or relevant logistics work experience

Fluent in Dutch and/or English

Valid reach truck certificate and daily operational experience

ADR certificate or willingness to obtain one

Experience with SAP is preferred but not required

About the company

Located in Hapert, our company is a forward-thinking player in logistics and supply chain, known for quality, safety, and sustainability. We offer tailored solutions to national and international clients, driven by values of customer focus, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Our commitment to technological progress and employee development makes us unique. We invest in training, encourage personal growth, and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Join us in an environment where your contributions truly matter. We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.