Logistics Employee

Posted on January 13, 2026
Hapert
About this role

As our logistics superhero, you’ll be an essential part of our daily operations. Together with your colleagues, you will:

  • Loading and unloading raw materials, packaging, and finished products on a daily basis
  • Efficiently transporting goods within the company premises
  • Ensuring accurate physical and administrative processing of products using ERP systems like SAP
  • Supporting production to maintain uninterrupted operations
  • Assisting external drivers during their on-site activities

What do we offer you

  • Monthly salary between €2559.59 and €3495
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position
  • Full-time role, 38-40 hours per week
  • Informal work atmosphere with close collaboration
  • Opportunities for personal initiative and professional development
  • Comprehensive secondary benefits, including pension and generous leave

Job Requirements

  • (V)MBO work and thinking level or relevant logistics work experience
  • Fluent in Dutch and/or English
  • Valid reach truck certificate and daily operational experience
  • ADR certificate or willingness to obtain one
  • Experience with SAP is preferred but not required

About the company

Located in Hapert, our company is a forward-thinking player in logistics and supply chain, known for quality, safety, and sustainability. We offer tailored solutions to national and international clients, driven by values of customer focus, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Our commitment to technological progress and employee development makes us unique. We invest in training, encourage personal growth, and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Join us in an environment where your contributions truly matter. We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.

