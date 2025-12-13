Data Centre Logistics Associate - English
Posted on December 13, 2025
Middenmeer
40
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Data Centre Logistics Associate to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.
Please note: Working hours are Monday to Friday between 07:00h and 19:00h
Job Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Execute assigned tasks efficiently and escalate issues appropriately during high-volume operations or escalation-based scenarios
- Apply strong process knowledge and sound judgement to progress tasks independently with minimal supervision
- Coordinate, prepare, and execute incoming and outgoing deliveries, including purchase order (PO) receiving and Rack Movement Supervisor (RMS) activities
- Manage material movement in line with standard operating procedures, covering shipping, receiving, and inventory management
- Maintain accurate, complete, and detailed physical inventory tracking, staging, and documentation
- Conduct inventory cycle counts, audits, and data corrections to ensure accuracy and compliance
- Support data centre regulatory, compliance, and certification control audits as required
- Perform secure destruction of data-bearing devices (DBDs) in strict accordance with approved procedures and runbooks
Candidate Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High School Diploma
- 1+ year of experience in warehouse or supply chain operations within an information technology (IT) environment, inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field
- Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Outlook, Excel, and Word
- Prior data centre experience preferred
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
