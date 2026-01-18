Conferences Logistics & Delivery Coordinator

Posted on January 18, 2026
The Hague
About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a conferences logistics & delivery coordinator, you will contribute to the seamless execution of our global conferences and events in the AEM region. You will collaborate closely with colleagues managing content, speakers, and communications to ensure every participant has an engaging and smooth experience. Your role will involve managing vendor contracts, overseeing logistics, and ensuring financial accuracy—all while navigating the complexities of multicultural and remote teamwork. Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to adapt to dynamic environments are essential for success in this role.

What You Will Do:

  • Contracting & vendor management: support negotiations with hotels, venues, and suppliers to secure bookings within scope and on time.
  • Financial control: provide regular financial updates, contribute to budgets, and track event costs to ensure accurate spend forecasts.
  • Planning & delivery: manage venue logistics, supplier relationships, and on-site support for presenters, VIPs, and attendees.
  • Risk & readiness: co-develop emergency protocols, secure insurance, and prepare incident reports to ensure safety and compliance.
  • Performance & insight: monitor attendance, gather feedback, and flag potential risks to keep events aligned with targets.

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
  • 4–7 years of relevant experience in hospitality, conference planning, or hotel contracts—ideally within the AEM region.
  • Strong contract negotiation and vendor management skills for large events (1,400+ participants).
  • Solid grasp of venue/supplier contracts, conference operations, and financial processes.
  • Excellent communication, organisation, and multitasking; experience working in multicultural and remote teams.
  • Proficiency in MS Office, Excel, and internet applications.
  • Fluent English; Spanish or French preferred, other languages valued.
  • Flexibility to travel domestically and internationally (up to ~20%).

About the company

Based in 's-Gravenhage, our organization is a globally recognized non‑profit educational foundation dedicated to empowering students aged 3 to 19. With a mission to nurture intellectual, personal, and social growth, we collaborate with over 3,000 schools across 141 countries, offering innovative programs that prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.

Our team thrives on collaboration, inclusivity, and a shared passion for education. From hosting impactful global conferences to fostering professional development, we provide a dynamic environment where your contributions truly matter. We value work‑life balance and celebrate diverse perspectives within our multicultural teams.

Are you ready to join a purpose‑driven organization and make a meaningful impact on global education?

