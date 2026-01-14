As a conferences logistics & delivery coordinator, you will contribute to the seamless execution of our global conferences and events in the AEM region. You will collaborate closely with colleagues managing content, speakers, and communications to ensure every participant has an engaging and smooth experience. Your role will involve managing vendor contracts, overseeing logistics, and ensuring financial accuracy—all while navigating the complexities of multicultural and remote teamwork. Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to adapt to dynamic environments are essential for success in this role.

What You Will Do: