Conferences Logistics & Delivery Coordinator
Posted on January 14, 2026
The Hague
Posted on January 14, 2026
About this role
As a conferences logistics & delivery coordinator, you will contribute to the seamless execution of our global conferences and events in the AEM region. You will collaborate closely with colleagues managing content, speakers, and communications to ensure every participant has an engaging and smooth experience. Your role will involve managing vendor contracts, overseeing logistics, and ensuring financial accuracy—all while navigating the complexities of multicultural and remote teamwork. Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to adapt to dynamic environments are essential for success in this role.
What You Will Do:
- Contracting & vendor management: support negotiations with hotels, venues, and suppliers to secure bookings within scope and on time.
- Financial control: provide regular financial updates, contribute to budgets, and track event costs to ensure accurate spend forecasts.
- Planning & delivery: manage venue logistics, supplier relationships, and on-site support for presenters, VIPs, and attendees.
- Risk & readiness: co-develop emergency protocols, secure insurance, and prepare incident reports to ensure safety and compliance.
- Performance & insight: monitor attendance, gather feedback, and flag potential risks to keep events aligned with targets.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in The Hague delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Contract Manager Supply Chain (Temporary) 12 month contract
Procurement Manager - Packaging (TEMP)
Shipping Agent (TEMP)
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary
Sales Support Specialist