Associate Supply Chain Reverse Logistics and Ops support

Associate Supply Chain Reverse Logistics and Ops support

Posted on November 10, 2026
Undutchables
Breda
English
Posted on November 10, 2026

About this role


  • Coordinate and monitor the return of pharmaceutical products across the EMEA region, ensuring a smooth and efficient reverse logistics process, including product recalls.
  • Manage distribution-related complaints by registering, investigating, and resolving issues in collaboration with internal teams and external stakeholders.
  • Perform daily track and trace activities to monitor shipments and ensure accurate product tracking throughout the distribution process.
  • Work closely with internal departments, including Quality and Compliance, to ensure all logistics activities meet regulatory requirements and company standards.
  • Analyze operational data, dashboards, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to monitor performance, identify trends, and support data-driven decision-making.
  • Identify and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives to optimize supply chain processes, increase efficiency, and improve service quality.
  • Collaborate with international stakeholders and external logistics partners to resolve operational challenges and ensure smooth daily operations.
  • Participate in stakeholder meetings to discuss operational performance, ongoing issues, and opportunities for improvement.
  • Support internal and external audits by maintaining accurate documentation and ensuring compliance with applicable regulations, including GDP and SOX.
  • Contribute to departmental and global supply chain objectives while maintaining a strong focus on quality, accuracy, and operational excellence.

Candidates must hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands. Applications from candidates who do not meet this criteria will be declined immediately.

Requirements

The ideal candidate is a proactive and adaptable individual with strong communication skills, capable of thriving in a high-paced and fast-changing environment. You possess a keen eye for detail and a compliance-oriented mindset, ensuring all tasks are executed with precision and adherence to regulatory standards. You are eager to learn, work independently, and enjoy contributing to a collaborative and supportive team culture.
  •  English – C1 (spoken and written)
  •  Minimum of 1 year of professional experience in logistics or supply chain operations.
  •  Demonstrated experience with data analytics, dashboards, and KPIs.
  •  Proficiency in relevant supply chain management software and tools.
  •  A strong understanding of quality and compliance principles.
  •  Experience within the biopharma industry is a plus.
  • You live within a realistic travelling commute from Breda (please note that we will not consider your relocation if you still need to relocate!)
  •  Six Sigma certification is considered an advantage.
Preferred Requirements
  • Preferably 3+ yrs' relevant experience in the biotech/pharma industry & strong understanding of supply chain, order-to-invoicing & international trade.
  • Understanding of GMP regulations, GDP guidelines, and SOX regulations.
  • Lean Six Sigma certification is a plus.
 

Salary

€3700-€3800 per month

The company

Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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