Associate Supply Chain Reverse Logistics and Ops support
Posted on November 10, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on November 10, 2026
About this role
- Coordinate and monitor the return of pharmaceutical products across the EMEA region, ensuring a smooth and efficient reverse logistics process, including product recalls.
- Manage distribution-related complaints by registering, investigating, and resolving issues in collaboration with internal teams and external stakeholders.
- Perform daily track and trace activities to monitor shipments and ensure accurate product tracking throughout the distribution process.
- Work closely with internal departments, including Quality and Compliance, to ensure all logistics activities meet regulatory requirements and company standards.
- Analyze operational data, dashboards, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to monitor performance, identify trends, and support data-driven decision-making.
- Identify and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives to optimize supply chain processes, increase efficiency, and improve service quality.
- Collaborate with international stakeholders and external logistics partners to resolve operational challenges and ensure smooth daily operations.
- Participate in stakeholder meetings to discuss operational performance, ongoing issues, and opportunities for improvement.
- Support internal and external audits by maintaining accurate documentation and ensuring compliance with applicable regulations, including GDP and SOX.
- Contribute to departmental and global supply chain objectives while maintaining a strong focus on quality, accuracy, and operational excellence.
Candidates must hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands. Applications from candidates who do not meet this criteria will be declined immediately.
Requirements
The ideal candidate is a proactive and adaptable individual with strong communication skills, capable of thriving in a high-paced and fast-changing environment. You possess a keen eye for detail and a compliance-oriented mindset, ensuring all tasks are executed with precision and adherence to regulatory standards. You are eager to learn, work independently, and enjoy contributing to a collaborative and supportive team culture.
- English – C1 (spoken and written)
- Minimum of 1 year of professional experience in logistics or supply chain operations.
- Demonstrated experience with data analytics, dashboards, and KPIs.
- Proficiency in relevant supply chain management software and tools.
- A strong understanding of quality and compliance principles.
- Experience within the biopharma industry is a plus.
- You live within a realistic travelling commute from Breda (please note that we will not consider your relocation if you still need to relocate!)
- Six Sigma certification is considered an advantage.
- Preferably 3+ yrs' relevant experience in the biotech/pharma industry & strong understanding of supply chain, order-to-invoicing & international trade.
- Understanding of GMP regulations, GDP guidelines, and SOX regulations.
- Lean Six Sigma certification is a plus.
Salary
€3700-€3800 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
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