Associate Supply Chain Reverse Logistics and Ops support

English – C1 (spoken and written)

Minimum of 1 year of professional experience in logistics or supply chain operations.

Demonstrated experience with data analytics, dashboards, and KPIs.

Proficiency in relevant supply chain management software and tools.

A strong understanding of quality and compliance principles.

Experience within the biopharma industry is a plus.

You live within a realistic travelling commute from Breda (please note that we will not consider your relocation if you still need to relocate!)

Six Sigma certification is considered an advantage.

Preferably 3+ yrs' relevant experience in the biotech/pharma industry & strong understanding of supply chain, order-to-invoicing & international trade.

Understanding of GMP regulations, GDP guidelines, and SOX regulations.

Lean Six Sigma certification is a plus.

The ideal candidate is a proactive and adaptable individual with strong communication skills, capable of thriving in a high-paced and fast-changing environment. You possess a keen eye for detail and a compliance-oriented mindset, ensuring all tasks are executed with precision and adherence to regulatory standards. You are eager to learn, work independently, and enjoy contributing to a collaborative and supportive team culture.