Associate Supply Chain | Pharmaceutical sector

Posted on November 21, 2025
About this role
We are looking for a Senior Associate Supply Chain to support our client in managing the full lifecycle of their products. In this role, you will help ensure that every product change, update, and launch runs smoothly. You’ll work closely with the Regional Operations Lead and various stakeholders across Regulatory Affairs, Supply Chain, Operations, and Marketing. As you grow in the role, you’ll take full ownership of lifecycle activities for your own product portfolio. Here are some specific tasks:
- Support and gradually manage all product lifecycle activities.
- Execute and update the Regional Variation Master Plan.
- Perform labeling assessments and complete required documentation.
- Support product launches and ensure a smooth handover to production sites.
- Manage specialized shipping requests.
- Lead small improvement initiatives and gather data for customer requests.
- Facilitate master data requests and support business cases.
- Handle product demo and registration sample requests.
- Identify opportunities to streamline processes and improve ways of working.
Requirements
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s or master’s degree and 2+ years of relevant experience in supply chain.
- Strong communication skills and fluency in English.
- Experience in Pharma or Supply Chain (APICS/CPIM/CIRM is a plus).
- Comfortable in an international, cross-functional environment.
- Analytical, structured, proactive, and tech-savvy.
Salary
€4400-€4700 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international character.
Application Procedure
