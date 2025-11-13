Logistics Coordinator

Posted on November 13, 2025
Breda
English, German
Posted on November 13, 2025

About this role

Are you ready to be at the heart of a fast-moving logistics operation across the EU? Our client is growing rapidly and looking for a proactive, detail-driven Logistics Coordinator to help us deliver excellence across Europe.
This is your chance to join a dynamic team that thrives on precision, collaboration, and innovation in the FMCG sector. If you love making things run smoothly and enjoy working with people across departments, this role is for you.

What You'll Be Doing:

  • Coordinating the daily allocation of stock to orders and keeping a close eye on inventory
  • Planning incoming and outgoing shipments in sync with our logistics teams
  • Communicating with customers and suppliers to ensure seamless operations
  • Accurately processing and updating order information
  • Acting as the central link between departments to guarantee full-circle customer support

What We’re Looking For:

  • Sharp analytical skills and a keen eye for detail
  • Strong communicator who builds trust with teams, clients, and suppliers
  • Independent thinker who takes initiative and makes confident decisions
  • Flexible mindset—weekend and phone shifts are part of the rhythm
  • Affinity with the fresh produce or food logistics sector
  • Bonus: German language skills

What You’ll Get:

  • A varied and impactful role in a buzzing logistics environment
  • Internal training and room to grow professionally
  • A supportive, experienced, and passionate team
  • Salary up to 5000 euro per months (depending on experience & skills)
  • Travel allowance, pension plan, and extra vacation days

Transport and logistics connect the world—and you’ll be the connector between our clients and our tailored solutions. Our client is forward-thinking, decisive, and warm-hearted; if that sounds like you, apply now.

To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas. 
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Logistics Coordinator, Supply Chain Management, Freight Management, Transport Planning, Warehouse Operations, Inventory Control, Order Fulfillment, Customer Service, Import/Export, Distribution

Salary

€4500 per month
