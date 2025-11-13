Coordinating the daily allocation of stock to orders and keeping a close eye on inventory

Planning incoming and outgoing shipments in sync with our logistics teams

Communicating with customers and suppliers to ensure seamless operations

Accurately processing and updating order information

Acting as the central link between departments to guarantee full-circle customer support

Sharp analytical skills and a keen eye for detail

Strong communicator who builds trust with teams, clients, and suppliers

Independent thinker who takes initiative and makes confident decisions

Flexible mindset—weekend and phone shifts are part of the rhythm

Affinity with the fresh produce or food logistics sector

Bonus: German language skills

A varied and impactful role in a buzzing logistics environment

Internal training and room to grow professionally

A supportive, experienced, and passionate team

Salary up to 5000 euro per months (depending on experience & skills)

Travel allowance, pension plan, and extra vacation days

Are you ready to be at the heart of a fast-moving logistics operation across the EU? Our client is growing rapidly and looking for a proactive, detail-driven Logistics Coordinator to help us deliver excellence across Europe.This is your chance to join a dynamic team that thrives on precision, collaboration, and innovation in the FMCG sector. If you love making things run smoothly and enjoy working with people across departments, this role is for you.Transport and logistics connect the world—and you’ll be the connector between our clients and our tailored solutions. Our client is forward-thinking, decisive, and warm-hearted; if that sounds like you, apply now.To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.