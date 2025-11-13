Logistics Coordinator
Posted on November 13, 2025
Breda
English, German
About this role
Are you ready to be at the heart of a fast-moving logistics operation across the EU? Our client is growing rapidly and looking for a proactive, detail-driven Logistics Coordinator to help us deliver excellence across Europe.
This is your chance to join a dynamic team that thrives on precision, collaboration, and innovation in the FMCG sector. If you love making things run smoothly and enjoy working with people across departments, this role is for you.
What You'll Be Doing:
What We’re Looking For:
What You’ll Get:
Transport and logistics connect the world—and you’ll be the connector between our clients and our tailored solutions. Our client is forward-thinking, decisive, and warm-hearted; if that sounds like you, apply now.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Logistics Coordinator, Supply Chain Management, Freight Management, Transport Planning, Warehouse Operations, Inventory Control, Order Fulfillment, Customer Service, Import/Export, Distribution
Salary
€4500 per month
