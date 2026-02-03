Associate Clinical Supply Chain | Pharma industry
About this role
As a Clinical Supply Chain Associate, you will join the support office of our client. This team is the backbone of the global study planning department, playing a crucial role in ensuring that products are available for clinical trials within GMP, GDP and GDocP standards. You will guarantee timely and accurate execution of all setup activities and master data processes, working closely with the Global Setup Lead team and stakeholders in logistics, quality and planning. While the work can be repetitive, it takes place in a complex environment, meaning no two days are the same.
Main responsibilities:
- Convert purchase orders to global labeling locations in accordance with established procedures
- Follow up on timely qhaulity release and shipment to the warehouses
- Coordinate product destruction activities
- strict procedures and quality controls
- Run global reports that trigger required actions
- Generate, monitor and report key metrics for assigned areas and processes to the management
- Provide labelling solutions for hospital sites requiring additional activities to comply with regulatory requirements for their products
- Master data mainly in SAP
Requirements
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Life Sciences or a related field
- Relevant experience in an international, fast-paced and regulated environment, preferably within biotechnology or pharmaceuticals
- Solid understanding of supply chain principles
- Experience with planning and project coordination.
- Strong Excel and MS Office skills; SAP experience is a plus.
- Fluency in English, both spoken and written. Dutch is a plus
- Familiarity with GMP, GDP and GdocP
- High attention to detail, ability to prioritise and escalate issues when needed.
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Salary
€3700-€3700 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines.
The Breda site plays a crucial role in clinical supply chain management: preparing, planning, packaging, labeling, and distributing medicines for global clinical trials. Over 1000 colleagues from 38 nationalities contribute to operations across supply chain, manufacturing, quality, customer service, marketing, and sales.
The company culture is international, diverse, and fast-paced, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
