Allround hands-on Support (flexpool)

Join Our Flexpool for a Global Fashion Brand

Are you looking for a flexible, hands-on role in the fashion industry? Do you thrive in a dynamic and fast paced environment? Join our Flexpool and become part of a globally renowned fashion brand in the heart of Amsterdam!

What You’ll Do

Note that this is a high activity job where you will be on your feet most of the time, including frequent lifting!!

As a Flexpool team member, your responsibilities may include:

Organizing storage spaces and ensuring efficient inventory management.

and ensuring efficient inventory management. Handling merchandise, samples, and furniture , including setting up and dismantling showrooms.

, including setting up and dismantling showrooms. Assisting with moving props, mannequins, boxes, desks, chairs, and other showroom essentials.

and other showroom essentials. Managing package deliveries within the campus and ensuring smooth logistics.

within the campus and ensuring smooth logistics. Supporting operational tasks during high-activity periods, from ad-hoc assignments to longer-term projects.



Who You Are

You are fluent in English (Dutch is not required).

(Dutch is not required). You are available on weekdays between 08:00 AM and 06:00 PM .

. You live in (or near) Amsterdam —this is a strict requirement.

—this is a strict requirement. You have a BSN number and a valid work permit for the Netherlands.

and a for the Netherlands. You are reliable, hands-on, and comfortable with physical tasks in a fast-moving environment.



Why Join Our Flexpool?