Allround hands-on Support (flexpool)
Posted on May 17, 2026
Amsterdam
4-40 hours per week
Posted on May 17, 2026
About this role
Join Our Flexpool for a Global Fashion Brand
Are you looking for a flexible, hands-on role in the fashion industry? Do you thrive in a dynamic and fast paced environment? Join our Flexpool and become part of a globally renowned fashion brand in the heart of Amsterdam!
What You’ll Do
Note that this is a high activity job where you will be on your feet most of the time, including frequent lifting!!
As a Flexpool team member, your responsibilities may include:
- Organizing storage spaces and ensuring efficient inventory management.
- Handling merchandise, samples, and furniture, including setting up and dismantling showrooms.
- Assisting with moving props, mannequins, boxes, desks, chairs, and other showroom essentials.
- Managing package deliveries within the campus and ensuring smooth logistics.
- Supporting operational tasks during high-activity periods, from ad-hoc assignments to longer-term projects.
Who You Are
- You are fluent in English (Dutch is not required).
- You are available on weekdays between 08:00 AM and 06:00 PM.
- You live in (or near) Amsterdam—this is a strict requirement.
- You have a BSN number and a valid work permit for the Netherlands.
- You are reliable, hands-on, and comfortable with physical tasks in a fast-moving environment.
Why Join Our Flexpool?
- Ultimate flexibility – choose shifts that match your availability.
- Work in a fast-paced, international fashion environment.
- A gross hourly salary of max €15,20 plus 8% holiday allowance
- Enjoy full public travel expense reimbursement (for commutes of 10+ km one way).
- Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s most exciting fashion brands.
Salary
EUR 15
Application Procedure
Ready to join?
Submit your cv and motivation letter today!
- Important: we can only consider candidates already living in the greater Amsterdam area, as agreed with out client
- Have questions? Call us on our office hours at 020-573-8383
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