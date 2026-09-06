Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | German | Dutch | Weert

Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | German | Dutch | Weert

Posted on September 6, 2026
Weert
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Ready to continue your career in international sales? As an inside sales representative you will be responsible for generating new business, supporting German speaking clients and taking care of the administrative follow-up.

Responsibilities include:

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  • Being the contact person for sales related matters to customers and internal departments. Providing them with commercially and technically compliant information (fixing guidelines, technical product information, commercial information, etc)
  • Pro-actively approaching customers in order to make them pre-scribe the organization in projects. Taking care of successful project acquisition. Following up small projects and turning them into sales
  • Processing documentation and sample requests
  • Communicating news and market information to representatives and dealers
  • Actively taking part in exhibitions and seminars.
  • Factory tours and presentations to customers
  • Maintaining customer information in the CRM system

What do we offer you

  • Fulltime position in an international team
  • Longterm position
  • Dynamic and international work environment
  • Excellent salary conditions
  • Extensive training at the start in order to get to know products and company processes.
  • Growth posibilities within the company

Job Requirements

  • Excellent communication skills in German (at least near-native level) and professional level of English. Basic knowledge of Dutch is a must!
  • Bachelor degree, preferably Commercially and/or Technically oriented
  • Customer and Service focused
  • Team player
  • Relationship builder
  • International oriented
  • Flexible and accurate
  • Affinity with ICT systems

About the company

International organisation located in Weert specialised in the field of architectural materials. This company works closely with architects, designers, intallers and material suppliers globally.

All products are manufactured at the headquarters in Weert. The company has a global sales organisation complemented by a network of local agents and distributors. Which brings this company close to the commercial demands and aspriations of its end users in regional building markets.

Interested? Then please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information phone us at 0031(0)40 2395200.

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