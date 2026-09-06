Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | German | Dutch | Weert

International organisation located in Weert specialised in the field of architectural materials. This company works closely with architects, designers, intallers and material suppliers globally.

All products are manufactured at the headquarters in Weert. The company has a global sales organisation complemented by a network of local agents and distributors. Which brings this company close to the commercial demands and aspriations of its end users in regional building markets.

Interested? Then please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information phone us at 0031(0)40 2395200.