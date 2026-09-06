Vacancy | Area Sales Manager | French | Amsterdam area

Do you enjoy travelling, have a passion for maintaining business relationships and creating new business? If you also speak French on a (near-)native level then look no further - we have got a great new job opportunity for you! As an Area Sales Manager for France you are responsible for realizing the profitable growth targeted in an appointed area, using the available commercial products. The most important part of the job is visiting customers and finding opportunities to extend the business. During these visits the business is being discussed as well as trends and pricing conditions. In order to give production the possibility to manufacture what is needed, the area manager is responsible for proper and accurate forecasting. Main Tasks:

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The salary indication for this job is €3700 - €4400 depending on experience. Extra benefits: 8,33% holiday allowance + an excellent commission scheme depending on your personal performance.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

(Near-)native French speaking;

Fluent in English;

Excellent commercial skills;

Proven sales experience (B to B);

Excellent presentation skills;

Independent worker;

Willing to travel at least 4 days per week.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.



This vacancy can also be found under: sales, accountmanager, French, native, new business, experienced, Amsterdam, Noord-Holland