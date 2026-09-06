Vacancy | Account Manager | fluent French, English and Dutch | Eindhoven

What exactly are you going to do

As an Account Manager the market which you will first be responsible for will be the Benelux and later expanding into the European market. As an Account Manager you will be responsible for the sales activities of the organization. Maintaining contact with different clients, distributors and commercial activities will be part of your everyday tasks. Your responsibilities include new markets and developing new leads; you will generate new business as well as developing existing relationships. Being eager to develop your skills are a must for this position, as is the ability to work in a high performance environment. In the role of Account Manager you will be expected to travel and the expectation is that this will be once a month.