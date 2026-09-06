Vacancy | Account Manager | fluent Swedish, English and Dutch | Eindhoven

Vacancy | Account Manager | fluent Swedish, English and Dutch | Eindhoven

Posted on September 6, 2026
Son
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As an Account Manager the market which you will first be responsible for will be the Nordic market. In the role of Account Manager you will be responsible for the sales activities of the organization. Maintaining contact with different clients, distributors and commercial activities will be part of your everyday tasks. Your responsibilities include new markets and developing new leads; you will generate new business as well as developing existing relationships. Being eager to develop your skills are a must for this position, as is the ability to work in a high performance environment. In the role of Account Manager you will be expected to travel and the expectation is that this will be once a month.

What do we offer you

What can we offer you?

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

  • A direct full time (40 hours) contract with the organization
  • Working hours 08.30-17.00
  • Salary indication of approx. €2700 gross per month
  • 8% holiday allowance
  • International & dynamic work environment

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • Fluent in Swedish, English & Dutch
  • HBO level of education
  • Affinity with the IT branch is a must
  • Proven sales skills
  • Pro-active and a self-starter
  • Goal oriented and being able to work with targets
  • Willing to travel

About the company

Our client is a market leader in the gaming branch and they operate globally. The position is for the Eindhoven office where you will be working at the European subsidiary of the organization.
Interested? or would you like more information please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact us at 06-1883 2254

Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Son delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Account Manager | fluent French, English and Dutch | Eindhoven
Vacancy | Sales Support Employee | German | Spanish | English | Gorinchem
AV Applications Engineer | German or Dutch & English
Vacancy | Finnish , English | Account manager | Amsterdam area
Vacancy | Sales Account Manager Chemical Analysis | German
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position