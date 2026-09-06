Vacancy | Account Manager | fluent Swedish, English and Dutch | Eindhoven
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an Account Manager the market which you will first be responsible for will be the Nordic market. In the role of Account Manager you will be responsible for the sales activities of the organization. Maintaining contact with different clients, distributors and commercial activities will be part of your everyday tasks. Your responsibilities include new markets and developing new leads; you will generate new business as well as developing existing relationships. Being eager to develop your skills are a must for this position, as is the ability to work in a high performance environment. In the role of Account Manager you will be expected to travel and the expectation is that this will be once a month.
What do we offer you
What can we offer you?
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- A direct full time (40 hours) contract with the organization
- Working hours 08.30-17.00
- Salary indication of approx. €2700 gross per month
- 8% holiday allowance
- International & dynamic work environment
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Fluent in Swedish, English & Dutch
- HBO level of education
- Affinity with the IT branch is a must
- Proven sales skills
- Pro-active and a self-starter
- Goal oriented and being able to work with targets
- Willing to travel
About the company
Our client is a market leader in the gaming branch and they operate globally. The position is for the Eindhoven office where you will be working at the European subsidiary of the organization.
Interested? or would you like more information please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact us at 06-1883 2254