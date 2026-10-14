Trade Marketing Coördinator - Temporary
About this role
We are looking for a Trade Marketing Coordinator to support global in-store communication projects across Retail, Wholesale and Travel Retail for a well-know AA Cosmetics brand. In this role, you will play a key part in bringing international campaigns to life, ensuring projects run smoothly and are delivered on time.
You will coordinate multiple projects simultaneously, working closely with internal teams, agencies and external partners. From managing timelines, pricing and translations to coordinating materials, approvals and project dependencies, you will keep all stakeholders aligned and ensure every detail is taken care of.
Do you have experience in project coordination, retail marketing or campaign operations within an international environment? Are you available for 32 hours per week, from 1 December 2026 until 31 March 2027? Then this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Your main tasks and responsibilities are to:
- Coordinate multiple global in-store communication projects across Retail, Wholesale and Travel Retail;
- Manage project timelines, deadlines, priorities and deliverables to ensure smooth and timely execution;
- Align internal teams, agencies, suppliers and external stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle;
- Oversee POS materials, translations, pricing and approval processes across international markets;
- Monitor project progress, manage dependencies and maintain accurate documentation to ensure campaigns are delivered on time and within budget.
Requirements
As the ideal candidate you:
- Have experience in project coordination, retail marketing, campaign operations or a similar role;
- Are highly organized, detail-oriented and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously;
- Possess strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to work effectively with internal teams and external partners;
- Have experience coordinating timelines, budgets, translations, approvals and project deliverables;
- Thrive in an international environment and take a proactive, solution-oriented approach to keeping projects on track.
Salary
This is an exciting opportunity to join an international organization and contribute to global retail marketing projects. You will work in a dynamic, collaborative environment where your organizational skills and attention to detail make a real impact. The assignment is based in the Netherlands, for 32 hours per week, from 1 December 2026 until 31 March 2027. The salary will be determined based on your experience, skills and the value you bring to the role.
How we'll proceed.
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.