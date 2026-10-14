Trade Marketing Coördinator - Temporary

We are looking for a Trade Marketing Coordinator to support global in-store communication projects across Retail, Wholesale and Travel Retail for a well-know AA Cosmetics brand. In this role, you will play a key part in bringing international campaigns to life, ensuring projects run smoothly and are delivered on time.

You will coordinate multiple projects simultaneously, working closely with internal teams, agencies and external partners. From managing timelines, pricing and translations to coordinating materials, approvals and project dependencies, you will keep all stakeholders aligned and ensure every detail is taken care of.

Do you have experience in project coordination, retail marketing or campaign operations within an international environment? Are you available for 32 hours per week, from 1 December 2026 until 31 March 2027? Then this could be the perfect opportunity for you!

Your main tasks and responsibilities are to: