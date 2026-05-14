Temporary Digital Marketing Manager (B2B Nutrition Industry)
About this role
Are you an experienced digital marketer who thrives in an international B2B environment? Do you know how to translate complex marketing strategies into impactful digital campaigns that deliver measurable results? Then this temporary opportunity within a globally recognized nutrition organization could be the perfect next step in your career.
For an innovative international player in the nutrition and ingredients industry, we are looking for a Temporary Digital Marketing Manager to strengthen the Performance & Active Nutrition team during a sick leave replacement. In this role, you will take ownership of global digital marketing campaigns, while acting as the subject matter expert for SEO, SEA, and website strategy.
You will work closely with marketing, communications, and insights teams to optimize digital performance and further strengthen the organization’s online presence in the B2B market.
Are available for 32-38 hours per week for the period June until December? Apply now!
As Digital Marketing Manager, you will play a key role in developing and executing the digital marketing strategy for the Performance & Active Nutrition segment. You will work in an international environment where collaboration, innovation, and data-driven decision-making are central.
Your responsibilities include:
- Developing and executing global and regional digital marketing campaigns;
- Managing and optimizing SEO, SEA, and website performance;
- Defining campaign KPIs and analyzing campaign effectiveness;
- Supporting the development of the digital communications calendar;
- Conducting competitor analysis and translating insights into actionable improvements.
Besides these core responsibilities, you will collaborate intensively with marketing and communications stakeholders to continuously improve digital touchpoints, website UX, and customer engagement strategies.
Requirements
You are an experienced digital marketing professional who knows how to combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution. Working in a fast-changing international environment gives you energy and you are comfortable managing multiple stakeholders, shifting priorities, and ambiguity. Experience within B2B marketing environments is essential, as well as a strong understanding of digital campaign management and performance optimization.
You are highly analytical, proactive, and communicative, while also bringing the confidence and flexibility needed to operate successfully in a global organization. Experience with website development, Google platforms, CRM systems, and marketing automation tools is considered a strong advantage.
We are looking for someone with:
- A Bachelor’s degree;
- At least 8 years of experience in digital marketing and similar roles;
- Strong expertise in SEO, SEA, website optimization, and digital marketing best practices;
- Excellent project management skills and experience managing global campaigns;
- Fluent written and spoken English skills.
Salary
You will join an internationally recognized organization within the nutrition and ingredients industry, where innovation and collaboration are highly valued. This temporary assignment offers plenty of ownership, responsibility, and the opportunity to work on international B2B campaigns with global impact.
What you can expect:
- A temporary assignment from June 8th, 2026 until December 7th, 2026;
- A salary of up to €7,000 gross per month based on 38 hours;
- A hybrid working model with 2 office days and 3 remote working days;
- A modern office location at Stationsplein in Amersfoort;
- A professional and international working environment with ambitious colleagues.
Please note: this position is not open to freelancers/ZZP professionals.
What will happen when you apply?
Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.