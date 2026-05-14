Temporary Digital Marketing Manager (B2B Nutrition Industry)

Are you an experienced digital marketer who thrives in an international B2B environment? Do you know how to translate complex marketing strategies into impactful digital campaigns that deliver measurable results? Then this temporary opportunity within a globally recognized nutrition organization could be the perfect next step in your career.

For an innovative international player in the nutrition and ingredients industry, we are looking for a Temporary Digital Marketing Manager to strengthen the Performance & Active Nutrition team during a sick leave replacement. In this role, you will take ownership of global digital marketing campaigns, while acting as the subject matter expert for SEO, SEA, and website strategy.

You will work closely with marketing, communications, and insights teams to optimize digital performance and further strengthen the organization’s online presence in the B2B market.

Are available for 32-38 hours per week for the period June until December? Apply now!

As Digital Marketing Manager, you will play a key role in developing and executing the digital marketing strategy for the Performance & Active Nutrition segment. You will work in an international environment where collaboration, innovation, and data-driven decision-making are central.

Your responsibilities include:

Developing and executing global and regional digital marketing campaigns;

Managing and optimizing SEO, SEA, and website performance;

Defining campaign KPIs and analyzing campaign effectiveness;

Supporting the development of the digital communications calendar;

Conducting competitor analysis and translating insights into actionable improvements.

Besides these core responsibilities, you will collaborate intensively with marketing and communications stakeholders to continuously improve digital touchpoints, website UX, and customer engagement strategies.