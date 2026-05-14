Sales Support Officer (B2C) - Temporary (32-38 hours)

Are you a commercially driven and structured professional who enjoys coordinating between customers, sales and supply chain? Do you thrive in a fast-paced international environment with plenty of variety and where you play a key role in ensuring commercial processes run smoothly?

For an international organization within the food industry, we are looking for a temporary Sales Support Officer to strengthen the commercial team within a dynamic environment. In this role, you act as a key link between customers, Sales Managers and internal departments, ensuring contracts, orders and operational processes are handled efficiently and accurately. You will work closely with both national and international customers and collaborate daily with teams such as Supply Chain, Finance and Customer Service.

Are you available from June 8th, 2026 until October 12th, 2026 for 32-38 hours per week and do you have experience in sales support, customer service or account management? Then apply directly!

In this role, you will support the commercial team with a wide range of sales and operational activities. You ensure processes run smoothly and maintain oversight within a fast-paced international environment.

As Sales Support Officer, your responsibilities include: