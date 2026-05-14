Sales Support Officer (B2C) - Temporary (32-38 hours)
About this role
Are you a commercially driven and structured professional who enjoys coordinating between customers, sales and supply chain? Do you thrive in a fast-paced international environment with plenty of variety and where you play a key role in ensuring commercial processes run smoothly?
For an international organization within the food industry, we are looking for a temporary Sales Support Officer to strengthen the commercial team within a dynamic environment. In this role, you act as a key link between customers, Sales Managers and internal departments, ensuring contracts, orders and operational processes are handled efficiently and accurately. You will work closely with both national and international customers and collaborate daily with teams such as Supply Chain, Finance and Customer Service.
Are you available from June 8th, 2026 until October 12th, 2026 for 32-38 hours per week and do you have experience in sales support, customer service or account management? Then apply directly!
In this role, you will support the commercial team with a wide range of sales and operational activities. You ensure processes run smoothly and maintain oversight within a fast-paced international environment.
As Sales Support Officer, your responsibilities include:
- Supporting Sales and Account Managers throughout the sales process;
- Maintaining commercial contact with national and international customers;
- Supporting contract management and order processing activities;
- Identifying bottlenecks and proposing process improvements;
- Coordinating with internal stakeholders such as Supply Chain, Finance and Customer Service;
- Participating in commercial meetings and contributing to operational improvements;
- Ensuring accurate and timely execution of orders and agreements.
Requirements
For this role, we are looking for a communicative and proactive professional who can work independently and easily navigate within an international organization.
In addition, you bring:
- Bachelor’s degree level or equivalent work experience;
- 2-6 years of experience in sales support, customer service, account management or a similar commercial role;
- Experience with SAP and Excel;
- Experience with Salesforce is a plus;
- Knowledge of Order-to-Cash or supply chain processes is a plus;
- Excellent command of the English language; Dutch is a plus;
- Availability for 32-38 hours per week during the assignment period.
Salary
You will join an international and professional working environment where collaboration and commercial coordination are key. In return, the following is offered:
- Temporary assignment from June 8th, 2026 until October 12th, 2026;
- Salary up to €3,750 gross per month based on 38 hours per week;
- 32-38 hours per week;
- Hybrid working model (2 days in the office / 3 days working from home);
- Office location in Amersfoort, close to the train station;
- Temporary contract through our agency;
- Candidates must be based in the Netherlands;
- ZZP/freelance candidates will not be considered.
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.